For the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team, its season is on hold until at least next week.
COVID-19 concerns have head coach Ashley Anderson’s 3-0 Lady Bulldogs on the shelf until at least Monday’s game at Keystone. They’re scheduled to host Venango Catholic Tuesday and A-C Valley next Thursday.
Next Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs host a tournament.
The move forced postponement of home matches with Clarion last Tuesday and Homer-Center Monday, and a trip to Forest Area in Marienville Tuesday.
Two makeups were announced, Forest Area to Oct. 1 and Clarion on Oct. 20.
In other action:
TUESDAY, Sept. 21
Union tops VC in four
At Oil City, the Damsels needed four sets to beat Venango Catholic, 25-10, 19-25, 25-8, 25-17.
Dominika Logue finished with 12 kills and 10 digs. Hailey Kriebel and Taylor Shick added nine and six kills respectively.
Kennedy Vogle had 12 digs with Keira Croyle making 14 assists and serving three aces. Allie Conner served four aces with five digs.
The Damsels (4-2) visit Clarion-Limestone Thursday before traveling to the Sheffield Tournament Saturday. Next Monday and Tuesday, they host Oil City and Forest Area.
MONDAY, Sept. 20
Union tops Moniteau in five
At West Sunbury, the Damsels outlasted the hosts for a five-set win, 26-24, 25-27, 25-12, 24-26, 15-6.
Dominika Logue finished with nine kills, five aces and four blocks. Grace Kindel had seven aces and 10 assists, Hailey Kriebel turned in nine kills and five aces. Cheyenne Dowling and Taylor Shick each had four kills while Kennedy Vogle finished with 25 digs and four aces. Keira Croyle dished out 18 assists.
SATURDAY, Sept. 18
Union plays at
Brockway Tourney
At Brockway, the Damsels took part in the six-team tournament by finishing 7-3 in pool play — sweeping Cameron County, Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic, splitting with Bradford and getting swept by eventual champion Brookville.
In the knockout playoff round, the Damsels were eliminated in semifinals with a 25-17 loss to Bradford.
THURSDAY, Sept. 16
Damsels at
North Clarion, ppd.
COVID-19 concerns at North Clarion postponed Union’s match with the Lady Wolves with no makeup date planned.