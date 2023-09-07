STRATTANVILLE — When one struggles, another has to pick her up which turned out to be the case as the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team defeated Franklin in four sets, 22-25, 25-14, 28-26, 25-19 to move to 3-0 Tuesday evening at the Lion’s Den.
“We had girls struggle in one area tonight, but they were able to excel in other areas,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “Alyssa (Wiant) struggled at the net early but she served tough when she needed too. Jenna (Dunn) had two service errors early but served tough when she needed to. She also had some struggles at the net but again when she needed to, she came up big.”
Dunn finished with a team-high nine kills while serving for five aces. Maddy Greeley put away seven kills, Wiant six, and Ansley Burke five. Wiant also served for five aces. Kaylee Smith handed out 23 assists.
C-L led most of the first set, surrendering the lead to Franklin at 14-13. However, the Lady Lions were able to regain the lead at 15-14 and once again led until took the lead for good at 23-22 before finishing the first set 25-22.
C-L then controlled the second set, finishing on a 5-0 run and turning a 20-14 lead into a 25-14 victory.
It looked as though the Lady Lions would control the third set as well in building a 22-11 lead. However, Franklin rallied to tie the set 24-all. C-L actually led 24-19 before the rallied for the tie.
C-L appeared to take a 26-25 lead, but the referee ruled a replay for the point and Franklin earned the point to take the 26-25 lead. The Lady Lions tied the set 26-all before Wiant served for an ace for a 27-26 lead and then would gain another point for the 28-26 victory.
“Give Franklin credit,” said Troupe. “It was a very evenly played match between two good teams. They showed us some things we need to be prepared for in other matches. We felt some adversity which we really hadn’t had too much of here in the early going of the season.”
C-L built a 9-4 lead in the fourth set, but Franklin rallied to tie the set 11-11. After a 16-all tie the Lady Lions would finish off the match with a 9-3 run for the 25-19 victory.
Smith came up with a block at the net for set point before Wiant served for an ace to close out the set and the match.
“The girls showed a lot of resolve tonight,” said Troupe. “They could have caved after losing that first set and even when we led 22-11 and let them come back. Our girls just kept fighting and that’s what you really want to see as a coach,”
C-L was scheduled to play at DuBois Central Catholic Thursday, but that match was postponed to a later date. Next up for the Lady Lions are Cranberry and Union at home next Tuesday and Thursday.
In other matches:
THURSDAY, Aug. 31
Lady Lions sweep VC
At Oil City, Maddy Greeley collected eight kills and seven aces to help Clarion-Limestone win its second match of the season with a 25-11, 25-5, 25-6 sweep of Venango Catholic.
Ansley Burke added six kills while Kaylee Smith handed out 19 assists and served for nine aces.
Brockway sweeps Lady Raiders
In their home opener against visiting Brockway, the host Lady Raiders lost in three sets, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18.
The Lady Raiders dropped to 0-2. Julie Monnoyer and Whitney Guth each had three kills. Samantha Whitling finished with four assists.
It was a strong night on the court for the Lady Rovers, who got strong performances from a handful of players. Sophia Schmader had three kills, four aces and four digs while Lauren Rendos had nine kills and four digs. Mecca Smith helped run the offense with 16 assists and six digs while Kali Powell served three acces with 16 digs.
Also at the net, Tehya Shaw had four kills while Kyle and Bella each finished with three.
Brookville won the JV match in straight sets, 25-10, 25-13.
The Lady Raiders were scheduled to visit DuBois before Saturday’s trip to the Brockway Tournament. Next Monday and Tuesday, the Lady Raiders host Redbank Valley and visit St. Marys.