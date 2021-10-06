NEW BETHLEHEM — Visiting Clarion-Limestone used a balanced attack and left town with a four-set win over the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team.
The Lady Lions won, 25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, to improve to 6-2 while the Lady Bulldogs, coming off an encouraging win Monday at home against Punxsutawney, fell to 5-3.
Alivia Huffman had eight kills for the Lady Bulldogs while Lilly Shaffer had 10 assists and Caylen Rearick finished with 24 digs.
Shaffer, Carlie Rupp and Abby Young each had 10 digs to help the defensive effort.
For the Lady Lions, Celia Shaffer had six kills and Brooke Kessler finished with five.
The Lady Bulldogs visit Moniteau Thursday before next Monday and Tuesday matchups at Oil City and home against Union respectively.
In Tuesday’s other matchup:
Keystone
sweeps Damsels
In a three-setter at Knox, the Damsels lost to the hosts who swept to a 26-24, 25-16, 25-18 victory.
The Damsels (7-5) got 15 kills and two blocks from Dominika Logue, two kills from Hailey Kriebel and eight digs from Kennedy Vogle.
Wednesday, the Damsels hosted Venango Catholic before going on the road next Monday and Tuesday against Forest Area and Redbank Valley.
In other games:
MONDAY, Oct. 4
Lady Bulldogs beat
Punxsy in four
At home two days after they faced each other in Redbank Valley’s tournament on Saturday, there was a rematch in regular-season mode.
After losing to the Lady Chucks in the playoff semifinals on Saturday, the hosts returned the favor by taking the rematch in a four-set win, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15.
The Lady Bulldogs were looking to get back into rhythm following a layoff induced by some COVID-19 concerns and Monday was a big step.
Despite the loss to Punxsutawney in the semifinals, Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashley Anderson’s team got some valuable day-long reps. Improvement showed two days later.
“Our girls covered batter and they definitely passed better,” Anderson said, comparing Monday to Saturday’s two sets against the Lady Chucks. “Our passing has not been that great, but they pieced it together. After the quarantine, I think it came back, the hitting, serving and now the passing. We’re throwing it all together now.
“And that was the first solid defense we’ve had since we’ve been back.”
Alivia Huffman led the charge at the net from the outside with 15 kills followed by seven from middle hitter Taylor Ripple. Lilly Shaffer had 20 set assists and Caylen Rearick anchored an effective defensive effort with 41 digs. Arissa Bish finished with 20, Shaffer with 11 and Carlie Rupp with 10.
Shaffer had three service aces with Rupp, Rearick and Huffman finishing with two apiece. The Lady Bulldogs did overcome a night with 16 service errors.
Punxsutawney (3-7) got 11 kills from outside hitter Ciara Toven. Danielle Griebel had 23 assists and eight digs. Emma Galando had a team-high 19 digs.
The Lady Bulldogs won the junior varsity matchup in two sets to improve to 5-2.
Union sweeps Mercer
At home against Mercer of District 10, the Damsels swept their way to a 25-13, 26-24, 25-14 win.
Dominika Logue led the way with eight kills, five digs and four aces while Hailey Kriebel finished with four kills. Keira Croyle had 10 assists and four service aces while Allie Conner added six aces and five digs. Kennedy Vogel led the team with eight digs.
SATURDAY, Oct. 2
Punxsy wins RBV Tourney
At Redbank Valley’s eight-team tournament, Punxsutawney beat Rocky Grove in the playoff round to take the title.
The host Lady Bulldogs made it to the semifinal round before losing in two sets to the eventual champions while Rocky Grove beat Slippery Rock in the other semifinal.
In pool play, Redbank Valley swept Brockway (25-20, 25-19), was swept by Slippery Rock (21-25, 16-25) and swept Rocky Grove (25-20, 25-11) to finish 4-2 to finish second in the pool behind 4-2 Slippery Rock while Rocky Grove (3-3) and Brockway (1-5) were the other teams in the pool.
In the other pool, Punxsutawney was 5-1, Moniteau 4-2, Christian Life Academy 2-4 and Titusville 1-5.
Union loses at Karns City
At Karns City also on Saturday, the Damsels lost in four sets as the hosts won 25-21, 25-14, 18-25, 25-16.
Dominika Logue had 10 kills, Keira Croyle had 15 assists and four aces, Taylor Shick and Cheyenne Dowling finished with five and three kills, and Kennedy Vogle led the defense with 12 digs.
THURSDAY, Sept. 30
Lady Bulldogs lose to ACV
At home against A-C Valley, the Lady Bulldogs lost in a four-setter as the visitors won, 27-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22.
Alivia Huffman finished with six kills and five aces. Lilly Shaffer had 13 assists, Taylor Ripple turned in six kills and Caylen Rearick turned in 14 digs.
Union sweeps Moniteau
At home against Moniteau, the Damsels won in straight sets, 25-19, 28-26, 25-15.
Hailey Kriebel and Taylor Shick each had six kills, Dominika Logue turned in nine kills and four aces, Kennedy Vogle had 12 kills, Keira Croyle finished with 10 assists, and Grace Kindel had three aces and six assists.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 29
Lady Bulldogs sweep
on Sr. Night
At home on Senior Night, the Lady Bulldogs swept visiting Venango Catholic, 25-15, 25-8, 25-21.
Alivia Huffman led the way with 10 kills and three aces, Carlie Rupp had five kills and Caylen Rearick served four aces and finished with six digs.
The Lady Bulldogs honored their seven seniors prior to the game — Lilly Shaffer, Rupp, Abby Young, Ryley Pago, Makayla Monrean, Arissa Bish and Olivia Anderson.