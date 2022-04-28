BROOKVILLE — Rescheduled from earlier in the month, the DeMans Team Sports Track and Field Invitational drew 14 teams to Brookville Area High School on what turned out to be one of the best weather days of the season so far.
Finishing under sunny skies and near 80 degrees on the thermometer, several area athletes turned in strong performances, although no meet records were broken.
The most noteworthy performance was turned in by Redbank Valley junior and returning state medalist Cam Wagner, who broke the Bulldogs’ team record in the discus with a hefty throw of 169 feet, 5 inches. That eclipsed Dan Jordan’s 2007 mark of 167 feet, 3 inches.
The D9 champion and fourth-place medalist last year, Wagner’s best throw came out of the weekend ranked No. 2 in the state behind Wyomissing Area’s J’Ven Williams, who actually has two recorded throws listed over 171 feet on milesplit.com, the best being his 177 feet, 5 inches from Saturday’s Leonard Stephan Invitational in West Lawn.
Wagner’s throw did not break the Invite record, however, just shy of Sharon’s Auston Papay’s 2004 throw going 171 feet, 11 inches. He won the PIAA title that year with a throw of 182 feet.
“The weather conditions were less than ideal for the discus throw on Saturday,” Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex said. “Brookville is notorious for always having a wet, water-logged throwing area and, unfortunately, that is something every thrower must be prepared for. This didn’t seem to phase Cam and he delivered four dominating throws with the third being among the best ever in D9. Teammate Kade Minick also had a strong No. 3 finish, throwing his personal best (129 feet, 4 inches).”
Wagner also won the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 1 1/4 inches. Brayden Delp was second at 43 feet, 1 inch.
“Cam and Brayden Delp also had strong performances in the shot put as well,” Rex said. “Both have had a strong start to the season and to come out No. 1 and No. 2 says volumes for their work ethic. The have been back and forth all season.”
Overall, the outstanding performances of the day were turned in by Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry, who won the Clint Puller Memorial Award, and Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell, who won the Brooke Emery Memorial Award.
Sherry won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, his 4:33.23 in the 1,600 beating Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock by over 12 seconds and his 9:44.84 in the 3,200 winning by almost 40 seconds over Bellefonte’s runner-up Chase Ebeling.
Russell won the 100 dash (13.06) and triple jump (31 feet, 11 inches) while finishing second in the 200 dash.
While no team champions were crowned at the event, the Brookville boys and Cranberry girls turned in the most top-six scoring finishes.
Redbank Valley won two other events with Marquese Gardlock in the 110-meter hurdles and Mackenna Rankin in the pole vault.
Gardlock won with a thrilling finish at the line against Brookville’s returning state medalist Ian Pete, beating him by three-one thousandths of a second after breaking down the finish on tape to declare the winner with Gardlock’s shoulder lead just beating Pete’s lean.
Gardlock’s winning time was a career-best 16.26 seconds.
“That should be a great race at districts,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko. “Those two and the Punxsutawney runner also back (returning state medalist Tyler Elliott) will be fun to watch.”
Rankin won the pole vault in less than ideal conditions in the morning, clearing 8 feet. She was the only vaulter to get over 7 feet.
Both teams turned in several other high finishes. For the Bulldogs:
— Gardlock, Aiden Ortz, Ashton Kahle and Zeldon Fisher finished second in the 4x100 relay in 45.69 seconds.
— Ortz had two other runner-up finishes in the 100 dash (11.74) and long jump (19 feet, 10 inches) while finishing sixth in the 200 dash (24.6).
— Antony Spence finished second in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet, his second-best height after going 11-6 at Johnsonburg.
— Kahle finished fourth in the 100 dash (11.83) and 200 dash (23.95).
— The Bulldogs’ 4x800 relay of Brayden McCauley, Isaac Gourley, Kieren Fricko and Levi Shick finished third in 10:28.11.
For the Lady Bulldogs:
— Alivia Huffman threw a career-best 117 feet, 3 inches to finish second in the javelin. She also added a third in the long jump (15 feet, 4 1/2 inches).
— Lilly Shaffer was third in the javelin at 112 feet, 4 inches.
— In the discus, Madison Foringer and Brooklyn Edmonds finished fifth and sixth respectively with thosses of 89 feet, 6 inches and 87 feet, 7 inches.
— Ryley Pago finished sixth in the high jump (4 feet, 7 inches).
— On the track, Claire Clouse and Keja Elmer turned in individual top-six finishes, Clouse fifth in the 100 dash (13.71) and Elmer sixth in the 300 hurdles (56.99).