SHIPPENSBURG — Redbank Valley junior Cam Wagner didn’t win a district title last week.
Friday afternoon at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships, he claimed his second state medal in the discus, improving on last year’s finish with a third-place medal.
The Bulldogs’ Wagner saved his best for last with a toss of 162 feet, 5 inches to jump from fifth place to third. He only trailed the winning throw by Wyomissing’s J’Ven Williams (167 feet) by 4 1/2 feet.
Finishing fourth a year ago and getting edged late at last week’s D9 final against Union/A-C Valley’s Landon Chalmers, it was a satisfying reversal of fortune for the smiling Wagner.
“I feel like it’s more important to win a medal here than win a district title. The goal is to get here, so this is more important. I wouldn’t change that,” said Wagner, who was also edged by teammate Brayden Delp at districts for the second state-qualifying spot in the shot put.
Wagner admitted he had to filter through some emotions between districts and Shippensburg.
“It took me a couple days. I sat for a couple hours trying to figure everything out,” Wagner said. “It finally set in that I at least made it here.”
After a weather delay that went about two hours before competition resumed, Wagner finished the three-throw preliminary round in fourth place with his first throw of 156 feet, 6 inches. That was his best throw until throw No. 6 and just after he was pushed to fifth in the standings by Mount Carmel’s Scicchitano when he threw a 157-10.
Then it was Wagner who answered with his best of 162-5.
“I knew I had to settled in and get one out there and it felt really good and I jumped to third,” Wagner said. “It’s one throw. It doesn’t matter how the other five are. It takes one. It’s amazing to move up a spot (from fourth to third) and that was the goal coming in. If I threw my PB, I would have won, but it’s OK. I finished third.”
Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex was impressed with how Wagner bounced back from the previous weekend disappointment at districts.
“He was upset at districts and I don’t think anybody was expecting that,” Rex said. “He throws a 159 in the first round and I think in his mind and my mind, he was going to win it, but (Landon) Chalmers popped the big on out there and won the title. That probably put a little chip on Cam’s shoulder.”
So Wagner’s progression through the six rounds wound up 156-6, foul, 139-9, 156-3, 155-3 and his 162-5.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a kid do that. When you watch these other kids, they’re all going for a big throw … but Cam does not do that, has never done that and always has been,” Rex said. “He always has a good release and that’s what you practice for. So when you come to the big show, you can repeat it over and over again.”
And then when it was time to clutch up, Wagner delivered.
“He reversed his trend and he looked at me and I said it was his turn now,” Rex said. “When he threw it and left his hand, I thought it was pushing 170. I knew it was a big row and then you just wait for the measurement and he bumped up two spots.
“He’s a gamer, plays multiple sports and he’s lived a life of competition and knows how to compete and perform in a big event. He doesn’t think about the negative things and does better each throw. That’s what you look for when you go to states.”
Two Bulldogs narrowly either missed a medal or a berth to the finals. Junior Aiden Ortz made the finals in the long jump in the Friday morning session as the ninth seed with his best jump of the day in the second round of the preliminaries with a leap of 21 feet, 2 inches.
Then in the finals, Ortz couldn’t better his prelim mark and stayed right where he was. Eighth-place Carter McDermott of Penn Cambrian improved on his 21-3.5 in the prelims by going up a half-inch to 21-4 to claim the final medal spot.
Four jumpers went over 22 feet with Hickory’s Luca Bertolasio winning with a jump of 23 feet, 11 inches on his last attempt to beat runner-up Holy Redeemer’s Justice Shoats’ runner-up mark of 22 feet, 9 inches.
Junior Brayden Delp just missed making the nine-thrower final in the shot put, finishing 10th with a career-best toss of 48 9 1/4 inches. That was just 1/4 of an inch shy of ninth-place Will Patton of Shenango. Patton did improve on his prelim throw with a 50-1.5, but he did not move up to claim a medal. The event was won by Wyommissing’s J’Ven Williams, who threw 66 feet, 7 3/4 inches.
Sophomore Ashton Kahle wound up 26th in the 100 dash (11.58). Then the 4x100 relay of Ortz, Kahle, and seniors Jacob Kundick and Joe Mansfield finished 22nd in 44.84 seconds.