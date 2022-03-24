RIMERSBURG — Year 5, or Year 4 depending on how one counts the COVID year of 2019, of the Union Damsels softball program begins as early as next Thursday when its regular-season schedule is set to begin at Cranberry.
The Damsels have a new coach with former assistant Cathy Walzak, who has a 15-girl roster with all but two of those players sophomores or freshmen. She’ll be looking for continued improvement as the team, 0-14 a year ago, is still looking for its first-ever win.
Walzak replaces Alex Bell, whom she assisted last year. She was a coach in the Little League system in earlier years.
“Our goal is to get our first win and to build team chemistry for the future as we continue to build the program,” Walzak said. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores who have experience playing together at the Little League level, and we want to use that experience to help us work together as a team to build for the future.”
Three starters return to the Damsels, including KSAC All-Conference sophomore outfielder Ava Schreckengost and senior catcher Mackenna Davis.
Schreckengost earned KSAC Second Team honors after hitting .324 (.676 slugging pct.) while Davis batted .333. The other starter back is sophomore pitcher/outfielder Magen Walzak.
From there, Coach Walzak will build around that trio with mostly youngsters.
In the pitcher’s circle, Magen Walzak, junior Rebecca Solida, sophomore Kassie Wensel and freshman Emerson Stevens could see action. Sophomore Ashlyn Blystone or Brailagh Claypoole will back up Davis at catcher.
While Schreckengost should see time back in center, she could share time with Solida at first base. Depending on who is pitching, Stevens, Walzak and Wensel will play second base. Freshman Kya Wetzel or sophomore Autumn Blystone will play shortstop with freshman Claypoole, Autumn Blystone and Davis perhaps playing at third base.
In the outfield, it could be both Blystones, Wensel or Walzak in left, Wensel or Schreckengost in center and either Blystone or sophomore Sarah Zitzman in right field as well as sophomore AshLeigh Evinsky, or freshmen Kylie Mayer or Jaina Peters. Freshman Hannah Walls is another outfield candidate, although she’ll be out with an injury to start the season.
Assisting Walzak are John Stevens, Kevin Wetzel and Shana Stevens.
ROSTER
Senior: Mackenna Davis.
Junior: Rebecca Solida
Sophomores: Ashlyn Blystone, Autumn Blystone, AshLeigh Evinsky, Ava Schreckengost, Magen Walzak, Kassie Wensel, Sarah Zitzman.
Freshmen: Brailagh Claypoole, Kylie Mayer, Jaina Peters, Emerson Stevens, Hannah Walls, Kya Wetzel.
SCHEDULE
March
31-at Cranberry
April
1-Redbank Valley
4-Moniteau
5-at Kane, 4:15 p.m.
6-at Redbank Valley
8-Karns City
13-at Forest Area
19-at Keystone
25-A-C Valley
26-Clarion-Limestone
28-Forest Area
May
2-Cranberry
4-at Clarion, 4:15 p.m.
6-Brockway
12-Keystone
13-Brookville
16-at Clarion-Limestone
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted