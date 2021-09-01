Perhaps the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights football teams should feel a bit fortunate at least for now.
At least they’re playing — as of Tuesday night that is — this Friday night.
One week after scrambling to replace Punxsutawney with Slippery Rock, the Wildcats learned Monday that Moniteau was canceling their scheduled Large School Division matchup this Friday night in West Sunbury.
Like last week with Punxsutawney and the week before when the Wildcats were set to scrimmage Redbank Valley, COVID-19 concerns forced the scheduling cancellation.
The scrimmage concern was with the Wildcats, last week was with the Chucks — Tuesday’s girls’ golf match at Pinecrest Country Club did not have a Punxsutawney team present also due to COVID-19 concerns — and this week it’s Moniteau’s turn to be felled by apparently enough players to scratch the game.
Apparently, Moniteau’s foe from last week in Kane, which beat the Warriors 21-6, was not affected by anything and the Wolves appear to be scheduled to play at Ridgway Friday.
Meanwhile, the Raiders had six players out of last week’s game at home against Bradford and it’s not known how many are back for this week’s trip to DuBois.
How the un-played Large School games involving Central Clarion might figure into determining a league champion is anyone’s guess. The league has not made any announcement regarding that process.
So next up for the Wildcats appears to be a trip to Karns City on Sept. 10.
Meanwhile, both area teams open at home after starting the season with losses. The Bulldogs host Otto-Eldred while the Falcon Knights entertain Sheffield in Foxburg. Both games are set to kick off at 7 p.m.
The combined record of those four teams are 0-4, so something has to give, of course.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Otto-Eldred at
Redbank Valley
While the Bulldogs were dropping a tight 22-20 loss at Keystone, the Terrors were blanked 34-0 at home against Port Allegany.
Otto-Eldred lost just about all of its skill position performers to graduation, thus it struggled against the Gators. Quarterback Gavin Jimmerson did complete 16 of 36 passes for 142 yards. Manning Splain caught three passes.
The Bulldogs simply want to get last week’s loss to Keystone behind them and build for the coming weeks.
“We kind of feel like we let the community down, and it was a rivalry game and that hurt a little bit more, but at the end of the day we have nine more games left on our schedule,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “We know that in the world we live in, at any given point those games can be taken away, so we just have to taken advantage of every game and right now we’re singularly focused on getting better and on Otto-Eldred.
“That’s the only thing we’re focused on right now.”
Sheffield at
Union/A-C Valley
The fact that the Wolverines were able to get back on the field to start a new season after last year’s disastrous opener against Keystone that led to them canceling the rest of the season, even a 49-6 loss last Saturday at home against Smethport was a huge boost to the struggling program.
Sheffield did allow Smethport standout Noah Lent to account for six touchdowns in the Hubbers’ blowout, but the Wolverines did manage to find the end zone on Malique Outland’s 77-yard fumble return.
Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman just wants his team to get going in the right direction after last week’s 28-20 loss at Brockway.
“We’re not worried about anything else this week, but getting practice in the next couple days and fixing the things we need to fix,” he said. “We want to get into Friday night and take care of the football and do our thing.
“Sheffield is much-improved, watching them on film. As I said in the preseason, there are no easy Friday nights, so we need to be better to win.”