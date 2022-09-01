Back home again, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights try to make it a 2-0 start to the season Friday night.
The Bulldogs host Karns City in a non-region matchup while the Falcon Knights host the Keystone Panthers in a Region 2 showdown. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Here’s a closer look at both games:
Karns City (0-1) at Redbank Valley (1-0)
It’s the first meeting between the Gremlins and the Bulldogs since 2017 when the Gremlins outslugged the Bulldogs 42-28. The teams played three straight years from 2015-17 after a three-year layoff that came after what was an annual matching ending after the 2011 season.
The last time the Bulldogs have beaten the Gremlins was a 28-14 win at Karns City back in 2010.
While the Bulldogs did anything they wanted in a 53-8 rout of Smethport, the Gremlins lost a 28-7 decision on the road at DuBois.
While the two-time defending D9 champion Gremlins must retool a bit this year with the loss of two 1,000-yard running backs and most of their lines to graduation, they did return quarterback Eric Booher and other standouts like Micah Rupp and Luke Cramer.
Booher completed 12 of 25 passes for 124 yards and an interception with Rupp catching four passes for 72 yards. Cooper Croyle grabbed three passes for 31 yards. The running game got a balanced effort from Booher (8-40), Levi Hawk (7-48) and Mason Marton (6-39).
Three turnovers marred the Gremlins’ chances. They actually outgained DuBois, 288-250, with Beavers quarterback Cam-Ron Hays scoring on four TD runs.
“They still have the pieces in place to run you over repeatedly,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “If it weren’t for a few costly turnovers, they are 1-0 as opposed to 0-1. They lost some experienced faces but they reloaded and are still the same Karns City team that will wear you down with the running game.”
The matchup is one that Gold certainly wants his team ready for, considering both teams are two-time defending champions in their own classes.
“It’s going to be a fun matchup from the standpoint that we are the two-time reigning champs in Class 1A and they are the two-time champs in 2A,” Gold concurred. “We have focused a lot on developing the mental fortitude that comes from playing nine playoff games in the past two seasons. We preach that has to be our strength against everyone we play since nine teams on our schedule can’t say the same thing. The one team that can is Karns City, so we are looking forward to that challenge.”
The Bulldogs racked up 448 yards — 224 rushing, 224 passing — in their rout of Smethport and quarterback Cam Wagner led the way by completing 8 of 9 passes for 228 yards and five TDs to five different receivers in Tate Minich, Aiden Ortz, Kaden Rupp and Ashton Kahle while Drew Byers ran for 134 yards on nine carries.
It very likely won’t be that easy Friday against the Gremlins.
“We definitely have some areas that we need to clean up, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Gold said. “We lost a two-way starter right before kickoff on Friday without much time to develop his replacement. Hopefully with a week to work on that, we will be better prepared defensively.”
Keystone (1-0) at
Union/ACV (1-0)
At Union’s Vidunas Stadium, the Panthers visit the Falcon Knights on the heels of two very good games the past two seasons. Last year, Union/ACV won 26-24 in Knox and two years ago, also in Knox, it grabbed a 14-7 win. Keystone routed the Falcon Knights 44-14 in 2019.
The Panthers, with new head coach and former C-L boss and Central Clarion assistant Todd Smith, beat Coudersport 33-16 in a non-region matchup. Meanhwile, the Falcon Knights opened with a 27-14 non-region win at home against Cameron County.
Keystone put two running backs over 100 yards rushing in the win over the Falcons as Kyle Nellis ran for 142 yards on 25 carries and Tyler Albright finished with 115 yards on just six attempts. Quarterback Rayce Weaver completed 4 of 8 passes for 80 yards.
“I expect all the same stuff from them,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said. “They’re big up front. They have some really good athletes. They move a lot of people around. They do a lot of motions and mis-directions and it’s tough. We have to be very disciplined on defense. They’re a well-coached football team and they’re sound in all aspects, offensively and defensively.”
The Falcon Knights started strong in last week’s win over Cameron County, but fought themselves and went scoreless in the second half. The Red Raiders outgained them, 223-161.
But they did have some strong performances from quarterback Brody Dittman, who completed 11 of 17 passes for 127 yards and two TDs, and the special teams that answered a Cameron TD with Dawson Camper’s 73-yard kick return for a score. Skyler Roxbury caught five passes for 40 yards and Ryan Cooper intercepted a pass as the Falcon Knights defense forced three turnovers.