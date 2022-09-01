Back home again, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights try to make it a 2-0 start to the season Friday night.

The Bulldogs host Karns City in a non-region matchup while the Falcon Knights host the Keystone Panthers in a Region 2 showdown. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

