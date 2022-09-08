Both Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley take their acts on the road Friday night, one team looking to keep things going on the same direction while the other tries to rebound from a disappointing performance.
The Bulldogs, 25-15 winners at home over Karns City last week, head to Punxsutawney for a matchup with the Chucks in a battle of 2-0 teams. Redbank Valley looks for its fourth 3-0 start in five seasons. The Falcon Knights were blasted 43-7 by Keystone last week and head to Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium for a matchup with unbeaten Central Clarion.
Here’s a closer look at Friday’s games:
The last six times these teams have met since 2011, it’s been a lopsided affair as the Bulldogs have won in routs, including 40-14 last year, 54-14 in 2019 and 54-27 in 2018.
Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold is not expecting anything to be easy this time around against an older and improved Chucks roster led by senior running back Zeke Bennett who has rushed for 388 yards on 45 carries with seven touchdowns.
“We’ll see a very similar type of offense that we saw against Karns City last week, so it’s going to be a challenge for us because even though we’re really proud of our efforts of guys stepping up and making stops, we gave up a lot of yards on the ground,” Gold said. “We believe it’s another team that if we can get a lead and force them to throw the ball, we feel that’s an advantage for us. But if we’re in a tight game and they’re allowed to chunk the ball down the field, it’s an advantage for them.”
Bennett ran for 986 yards last year, averaging over 20 carries a game, so it’ll be a lot of how the Bulldogs are able to contain the slashing senior back.
Senior quarterback Seth Moore has completed 14 of 25 passes for 167 yards with two touchdowns. Junior receiver Noah Weaver (6-100, 2 TDs) is his top target.
“It all starts and ends with Bennett. We’ve got to be able to stop him,” Gold said. “They’re definitely able to make more throws than what they did in the past, so we will match up that way based on what we saw from last week.”
The Bulldogs got a big season debut from linebacker Caden Adams with his 16 tackles with Cole Bish, who leads the team with 23 in two games, finishing with 15 stops against Karns City. Gold praised the efforts of Mason Clouse at cornerback and his work against Gremlins receiver Micah Rupp last week.
Offensively, the Bulldogs have racked up over 370 yards per game so far with quarterback Cam Wagner (21-for-28) passing for 406 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception, although he played just one half in the season-opening rout of Smethport.
Five different Bulldogs have TD receptions with Aiden Ortz (7-137, 3 TDs), Tate Minich (8-140, 1 TD) and Ashton Kahle (3-68, 1 TD) leading the way. Drew Byers has rushed for 242 yards and a touchdown.
Punxsutawney will be celebrating a 9/11 Remembrance Night where all first responders and veterans will be admitted free to the game and honored. Several activities are planned for pre-game festivities along with other features fitting the celebration.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Union/A-C Valley (1-1) at
While the Falcon Knights are looking for a bounce-back effort following the loss at Keystone, they’ll head to Clarion to face a Wildcats team humming through a 2-0 start and coming off a 29-24 win in a showdown at Port Allegany last Friday.
The Wildcats have amassed plenty of points and yards, 71 in two games while averaging 383 yards per game, with sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson keying the pass-heavy offense. He’s completed 21 of 38 passes for 583 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
Ashton Rex (5-293, 3 TDs), Drew Hotchkiss (5-134), Dawson Smail (4-79) and Tommy Smith (5-77, 1 TD) are his leading targets. On the ground, the Wildcats haven’t scored a touchdown and Brady Quinn (4-46) leads in yardage with Braylon Beckwith (9-37) leading in carries.
“They’re a very well-coached football team. They have a ton of athletes, a ton of speed and we really have our work cut out for us,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said. “Defensively, they’re pretty stout and look good up front. That’s a challenge across the board. It won’t be any easier and it’s another tough game.”
The Falcon Knights didn’t have two two-way starters last week in Dawson Camper or Ryan Cooper. Both players’ status is uncertain this week.
Senior Mikey Card (21-88) is the team’s top rusher. Brody Dittman looks to rebound from last week’s game against Keystone. He’s completed 14 of 32 passes for 156 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Skyler Roxbury has six catches for 60 yards.
This is the first matchup between the co-operative programs. The last time Union/ACV played Clarion was 2016 and 2017, both of them Bobcats wins of 54-0 and 47-0. The Falcon Knights lost three straight to C-L from 2016 through 2018, the 2018 matchup going 40-0.
Kickoff at CUP is set for 7 p.m.