Both Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley take their acts on the road Friday night, one team looking to keep things going on the same direction while the other tries to rebound from a disappointing performance.

The Bulldogs, 25-15 winners at home over Karns City last week, head to Punxsutawney for a matchup with the Chucks in a battle of 2-0 teams. Redbank Valley looks for its fourth 3-0 start in five seasons. The Falcon Knights were blasted 43-7 by Keystone last week and head to Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium for a matchup with unbeaten Central Clarion.

