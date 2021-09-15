It’s road trip time, presuming COVID-19 concerns or injuries or low numbers don’t interrupt the schedules for the Redbank Valley or Union/A-C Valley football teams.
The Falcon Knights, after losing their game last week at Bucktail due to COVID-19 concerns at A-C Valley, head north to Otto-Eldred while the Bulldogs, now sitting at home until after school hours are over due to the teacher’s strike in the district, visit Sheffield for a Saturday matinee.
As of Tuesday night, District 9 has at least two games scratched from the schedule with Keystone’s game at Cameron County canceled due to COVID-19 and Elk County Catholic’s home game with Port Allegany canceled because the Crusaders don’t have enough players due to injuries.
Plus, Redbank Valley’s volleyball game at home against Clarion Tuesday night being canceled at least throws into light concern moving forward regarding other sports teams at the school.
So with all of that, here is a closer look at this Friday’s games:
Redbank Valley (2-1) at Sheffield (0-3)
The Bulldogs head to Warren County with two straight blowout wins on their resume against Otto-Eldred (59-6) and ECC (51-0). Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
Sheffield’s three losses have been lopsided — 63-0 last week at Coudersport, 77-0 to Union/A-C Valley two weeks ago and 49-6 in its opener to Smethport.
For head coach Blane Gold’s Bulldogs, it’s about focusing on their own improvement, not on the Wolverines’ struggles.
“I give them a lot of credit and Coach Mike Barr has an interesting challenge there with his team and this is one of those games where you must respect the opponent as we prepare for them, but at the same time, there are things we need to get better with,” Gold said.
Gold indicated that Chris Marshall, his standout receiver/defensive back, will be out after sustaining and ankle injury last week early.
The Bulldogs also prepare this week without a normal school schedule due to the current teacher’s strike. Gold indicated that players aren’t allowed on campus until after school hours would normally be over before practices begin.
“There’s a lot out of our control and for me personally, I made the personal decision not to be a member of the union, so any information I get is from what I ready through Facebook posts from the district and the Redbank Valley Education Association,” Gold said. “I know both sides have been supportive of athletics continuing for the athletes to make sure the kids aren’t punished. I give both sides a ton of credit for that and we’re going to proceed the way that we have.”
And with COVID-19 concerns limiting team schedules all over, Gold said this could be a silver lining in that regard.
The Bulldogs have scored 110 points since the 22-20 loss to Keystone, so obviously some offensive confidence is stirring.
Ray Shreckengost blasted for 117 yards on 15 carries last week, so he’s up to 128 yards on 23 attempts. Quarterback Bryson Bain has completed 28 of 40 passers for 513 yards with 8 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Leading the Bulldogs receiving group is the injured Marshall (10-167, 4 TDs), Marquese Gardlock (8-189, 1 TD) and Tate Minich (8-113, 3 TDs).
The last time the Bulldogs played the Wolverines, it was a 61-28 rout in New Bethlehem in 2019. They won in Sheffield in 2018, 49-0.
The Wolverines haven’t scored an offensive touchdown so far, their only score a 77-yard fumble return against Smethport in the opener.
Union/ACV (1-1) at
Otto-Eldred (1-2)
The Falcon Knights trek to Duke Center after week off and face a Terrors squad that won its first game in a 28-8 win at home against Cameron County.
The Terrors had scored just one TD in their first two games — a 34-0 loss to Port Allegany and 59-6 rout at Redbank Valley — before getting the win over the Red Raiders.
In that win, quarterback Gavin Jimerson ran for three touchdowns and threw for another score while intercepting three passes on defense to lead the Terrors. He threw for 172 yards on 13-for-23 passing, but also threw three interceptions. Wade Daniels caught four passes for 57 yards and Manning Splain had three catches for 56 yards. Hunter App ran for 59 yards on 16 carriers.
The Terrors defense intercepted Cameron County six times and recovered a fumble for a seventh giveaway. Splain also had three interceptions.
The Falcon Knights will try to get revved up again with their running game that’s churned out 696 yards in two games. Mikey Card (24-221, 1 TD) and Dawson Camper (16-133, 5 TDs) lead the way.
Quarterback Bailey Crissman (8-for-17, 125 yards) has thrown for three TDs.