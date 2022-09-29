It’s at the halfway point of the District 9 football regular season, so the speculation on how the playoff picture looks with five weeks to go is a fair exercise.
Last week, I posted my own Class 1A rankings. Remember, and it cannot be stated too much, that this year’s bracket will be seeded by a committee approach. That means no math formula is the be-all, end-all determination.
That being said, the playoff standings as far as how teams rank using the PIAA rating system has been put out there. It’s a guide, but if the D9 football committee is wise, it’s not a good idea to start with that and work from there.
My fear is that is what’s going to happen, and it’s a wrong thought pattern considering the D9 League intentionally set up the Region 3 schedule to group the smaller schools to play each other, in some instances, twice.
That brings us to Elk County Catholic, the 5-0 Crusaders whose five teams on the schedule played so far are now a combined 6-12. The Crusaders beat Otto-Eldred last week for the second time this year, 49-6, improving on a 35-30 season-opening win at home.
ECC has beaten Moniteau (1-4), Bucktail (2-2) and Sheffield (0-4). The Terrors are only counted once in the combined schedule and they are now 3-2 with wins over winless Bradford and Sheffield and Bucktail, which has two wins over Sheffield. Moniteau’s lone win is over winless Cameron County.
Yes, the Crusaders are playing the teams in front of them and winning, but those teams were put in front of them by the D9 League by agreement, so it shouldn’t be rewarded too much when it comes to seeding.
This week, the Crusaders host 3-2 Coudersport, which might not have its best player in the lineup due to injury. The Falcons’ wins are over winless Bradford, 1-4 Smethport and winless Cameron County.
Why dwell so much on the Crusaders? Because it’ll definitely affect the playoff status of Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley in some way. Those two meet Friday night in New Bethlehem and both are certainly in the mix for a top-four seed in what could be up to an eight-team bracket starting Week 11.
How does this one-man committee currently rank the Class 1A field?
Redbank Valley (5-0): Tested at Ridgway, but prevailed with high-octane offense.
Port Allegany (4-1): Gators have a 29-24 loss to unbeaten Class 2A Central Clarion and just routed Brockway last Saturday, 40-7. The Gators are good. They beat Ridgway, 30-6, in Week 1 and have given up seven points in the past three weeks with shutout wins over Smethport and Cameron County. The Gators visit Kane Friday, then have a three-week run at Union/ACV, home with the Bulldogs and at Keystone.
Keystone (4-1): Rout of Union/ACV in Week 2 keeps them here. Beat one-win Smethport last week, 41-14. Host Ridgway this week. It’ll be curious to see if the Elkers can build on an encouraging effort against the unbeaten Bulldogs.
Union/ACV (3-2): One week after jumping on Brockway early and holding on, the Falcon Knights played their best overall game to date against the Wolves.
Curwensville (3-2): While D9 teams that don’t play a D9 schedule is tough to rank, the Tide have a tougher schedule than the Crusaders, although one of their three wins is against a team with a winning record in 3-2 Juniata Valley. They’ve lost two lopsided games to solid teams Bellwood-Antis and Southern Huntingdon while beating winless Everett 33-13 last week and one-win Meyersdale in Week 1.
Brockway (2-3): Rovers beat one-win Kane by three, lost to 4-1 DuBois by a point in a toss-up game, put up 70 points on Coudersport and lost the last two weeks to Union/ACV and Port Allegany. I’m still putting the Rovers ahead of ECC, but the 5-6-7 spots are pretty fluid.
Elk Co. Catholic (5-0): The Crusaders are doing well with what few players they have on their roster and the schedule that was given them. They visit Coudersport this week, travel to Bucktail next week, host Cameron County and visit Sheffield with no game scheduled for Week 10. Beat the Falcons this week and the Crusaders are headed toward an unbeaten regular season.
Otto-Eldred (3-2): The Terrors are No. 8 until and unless Coudersport proves it’s better when the two teams meet in Coudersport next week.
Here’s a closer look at this Friday’s showdown in New Bethlehem between the unbeaten Bulldogs and the 3-2 Falcon Knights:
Union/ACV (3-2) at
Redbank Valley (5-0)
While the Bulldogs were holding off Ridgway’s upset bid in Johnsonburg last Friday, the Falcon Knights were putting in their best overall performance of the season in a win at home against Kane.
Both coaches hope their teams take something from last week as their Friday matchup in New Bethlehem will play a big factor in how the Region 2 title race and more importantly, District 9 Class 1A playoff race plays out.
These teams met twice last year, the Bulldogs pulling way late for a 28-21 win in the D9 Championship game three weeks after winning 28-6 in Rimersburg.
So it’s been two straight wins for the Falcon Knights since lopsided losses to Keystone and Central Clarion, starting two weeks ago with Brockway. Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold is not surprised.
“I think I told you not to be surprised if Union/ACV went up to Brockway and beats them,” said Gold Tuesday night. “Brockway has had some injuries and things along those lines, but Coach Dittman and his staff has always done a really good job of getting those guys ready to play after a bad loss.”
Gold recalled his team’s 28-7 loss at home to the Falcon Knights back in 2019 — it was two weeks after Union/ACV’s 44-14 loss to Keystone — that helped Union/ACV share the conference title that year. The Bulldogs, otherwise, have dominated the series with a 7-1 edge.
Gold disregarded the Falcon Knights’ two losses in prepping for Friday.
“There are a lot of familiar faces back and coming into the year, we felt that this was going to one of our biggest tests of the season and after the way they played last week against a Kane team that beat Ridgway worse than we did, which we told the kids, they have things clicking right now,” said Gold of the Falcon Knights.
Defensively, the Bulldogs will definitely look to improve on last week’s effort against Ridgway that saw them give up the most points in a win in over five years.
Caden Adams (59), Cole Bish (48), Ortz (28), Carsen Rupp (28) and Brandon Ross (26) are the leading tacklers while Kahle has three of the team’s five interceptions.
Dittman’s team is averaging 245 yards per game offensively — 148 rushing and 97 passing — although the Falcon Knights rushed for a season-high 268 yards last week and had a balanced 324 yards against Brockway with a season-high 172 passing yards.
Quarterback Brody Dittman (34-for-74, 418 yards, 3 TDs, 4 Ints.), running backs Dawson Camper (51-324, 5 TDs) and Mikey Card (46-214, 2 TDs), and receiver Skyler Roxbury (16-239, 2 TDs) lead the Falcon Knights’ offense.
“I think we’re getting better and better and we’ve made steps here the past couple of weeks,” Dittman said Tuesday. “We need to continue to make steps every game and we are doing things in all phases a lot better. There’s still stuff we need to be better at, but the kids are working hard to compete better so that’s a good thing.”
Senior lineman Landon Chalmers (37) leads the team in tackles while Luke Wilson (29), Bailey Crissman (23) and Mikey Card (22) along with Skyler Roxbury (team-leading two interceptions) help anchor a defense that must deal with the speed and quick-strike ability of the Bulldogs offense.
The Bulldogs average 38 points and 384 yards of offense per game — 273 passing, 111 rushing — and quarterback Cam Wagner and his receiving posse have accounted for 22 of the team’s 27 touchdowns. He’s completed 71 of 100 passes for 1,353 yards with three interceptions.
Receivers Aiden Ortz (23-522, 8 TDs), Ashton Kahle (15-320, 7 TDs), Tate Minich (23-311, 4 TDs) and Mason Clouse (8-163, 2 TDs) give the Bulldogs plenty of speed and weapons all over the field. Sophomore running back Drew Byers (69-396, 1 TD) leads the running game.
“It’s such an explosive offense,” Dittman said. “Wagner can throw the ball and he has playmakers who can catch. They can catch him at 10 yards and take it to the house or they can throw one over the top of you and score on a 75-yard route. We have to limit those big plays and make some plays we’ve been close on the last couple weeks. To beat a Redbank Valley team, we have to be successful in knocking the ball down or getting the turnover. We can’t let them have the big plays and the big scores because they can do it every time they snap the ball. We can’t let one play turn into 10 big plays on that offense.”