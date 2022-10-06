Doubting that any of my hundreds of words on the District 9 Class 1A football playoff picture had anything to do with Elk County Catholic’s first loss of the season last week to Coudersport, the projections and rankings for the postseason bracket are adjusted heading into Week 7 this Friday night.
While Redbank Valley cruised to a 38-8 win over Union/A-C Valley, the Crusaders fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 6-0 loss to Coudersport. That leaves the Bulldogs as the only team with a perfect record with three weeks to play in the season.
The Falcons notched their third straight shutout win and the lone score of the game was in the second quarter on Xander Brown’s 9-yard run.
My rankings did not have the Falcons in the top eight. Now they are, “debuting” at No. 8 and bumping out Otto-Eldred which has lost twice to ECC, including a 49-6 lopsided loss two weeks ago after the teams battled to a 35-30 game in the opening week of the season.
Coudersport has outscored Smethport, Cameron County and ECC by a combined 44-0 in the three weeks since Brockway throttled the Falcons 70-16 in Week 4. The Falcons host Otto-Eldred Friday night, the loser getting knocked out of the top eight.
Elsewhere in Class 1A, No. 2 Port Allegany topped Class 2A Kane on the road, 26-6. No. 3 Keystone was clipped 26-20 by previously winless Class 2A Ridgway, which played well in its loss to Redbank Valley two week ago. No. 4 Union/ACV lost to Redbank Valley while No. 5 Curwensville lost 32-31 to West Branch. No. 6 Brockway snapped a two-game losing streak with a 41-6 win over Smethport.
Elk County Catholic and Otto-Eldred were Nos. 7 and 8 last week. So how does it all look now?
1. Redbank Valley (6-0) — Bulldogs head to 1-5 Kane. Will they be looking ahead to next week’s trip to Port Allegany?
2. Port Allegany (5-1) — Gators just beat Kane, 26-6. They’ll head to Rimersburg to play Union/A-C Valley, which got beat up in a loss to the Bulldogs. Will they be looking ahead to hosting the Bulldogs?
3. Keystone (4-2) — The Panthers stay in this spot even with the loss to Ridgway last week. The Panthers won’t have starting quarterback Rayce Weaver for the rest of the season and leading rusher Kyle Nellis missed the Ridgway game. Panthers visit Brockway.
4. Union/A-C Valley (3-3) — Lopsided loss to Bulldogs doesn’t drop Falcon Knights in rankings yet.
5. Brockway (3-3) — Rovers routed Smethport. Curwensville lost a toss-up game to West Branch. They flipped. Rovers host Keystone this week.
6. Curwensville (3-3) — Lost a toss-up to West Branch. Not sharing common foes with D9 teams with similar records will make things difficult on the committee when it comes time to figure this out after Week 10. Tide host Moshannon Valley this week.
7. Coudersport (4-2) — Big win for Falcons against Crusaders last week. This week’s matchup against Otto-Eldred at home will be a big determining factor on how the bottom part of the bracket should be seeded.
8. Elk Co. Catholic (5-1) — Crusaders finish out season with a trip to Bucktail Friday, Cameron County at home and then a trip to Sheffield. The Crusaders play just nine games, which once again, gives the playoff committee another hard factor to work through when figuring the playoff picture out.
Otto-Eldred gets back in the playoff picture if it can beat Coudersport this week. Otherwise, the above eight probably get into the brackets all with winning records if things play out as expected, and that’s even with a few unexpected results.
I don’t think more than eight Class 1A teams have ever finished the season with .500 or better records, another hurdle that the committee will need work through. And .500 or better teams don’t necessarily deserve a playoff spot, mind you.
Here’s a closer look at this Friday’s games:
Redbank Valley (6-0)
at Kane (1-5)
It’s a rare meeting between the Bulldogs and Wolves, who last met in the 2010 playoffs when the Bulldogs blanked the Wolves 15-0.
Todd Silfies is in his third season of his second tenure as head coach of the Wolves. He had a highly successful run with the program from 2012-17, going 64-13 in six seasons with three D9 titles and one state playoff win. Since 2018, however, the Wolves are 6-16 since Silfies’ return and have just one winning season — 6-5 in 2019 — since 2017.
But don’t dismiss the Wolves, who have losses to four solid teams in Punxsutawney (37-16), St. Marys (30-0), Union/ACV (37-19) and Port Allegany (26-6) last week.
The Wolves trailed 12-6 at the half against the Gators, who shut them out the rest of the way. Ricky Zampogna ran for 90 yards on 20 carries and scored the Wolves’ lone touchdown in the first half.
For the season, the senior Zampogna is the leading playmaker, rushing for 629 yards on 107 carries with 12 TDs. Junior quarterback Kyle Zook has completed 58 of 112 passes for 628 yards with four TDs and seven interceptions.
The Bulldogs are averaging 38 points and 371 yards per game offensively, but improving on their defensive effort last week and building off that while turning in a solid effort on the road are clearly the big goals this week for Gold’s team.
Quarterback Cam Wagner (90-for 123, 1,503 yards, 25 TDs, 3 Ints.) and the rest of the Bulldogs continue to put up strong numbers. Receivers Aiden Ortz (28-531, 8 TDs), Tate Minich (31-334, 4 TDs), Ashton Kahle (20-383, 9 TDs) and Mason Clouse (9-218, 3 TDs) are the top receivers. Running back Drew Byers (81-502, 3 TDs) is coming off his third 100-yard rushing game.
The Bulldogs have had battles so far in their two road games at Punxsutawney and Ridgway, so the Bulldogs will look to improve on their defensive numbers as well — 266 yards allowed per game (opponents 240-1,106 yards, 9 TDs rushing; 49-for-100, 490 yards, 1 TD, 8 Ints. passing).
Sophomore Broc Monrean and junior Caden Adams are coming off strong efforts against Union/ACV, leading the defense with 11 and eight tackles respectively. Monrean had 3 1/2 tackles for losses.
For the season, Adams leads the unit with 67 tackles, followed by Cole Bish (53), Ortz (35), Brandon Ross (32) and Carsen Rupp (31).
Port A. (5-1) at
Union/ACV (3-3)
The up-and-down season for the Falcon Knights continues at home in Rimersburg Friday night when they host the Gators, who have won four since their lone loss in a 29-24 setback at home to Central Clarion in Week 2.
For the Falcon Knights, their two-game winning streak after a two-game losing streak was stopped in last week’s 38-8 loss at Redbank Valley. It’ll start a two-week stretch where the local teams get a look at the Gators with the Bulldogs heading to Port next Friday.
The Gators beat Kane, 26-6, last week as they led 12-6 at halftime and scored twice in the second half to pull away from the Wolves.
Port has allowed just 19 points in its other five games, all wins of course, including 40-7 over Brockway two weeks ago. It’s also beaten Cameron County (46-0), Smethport (28-0) and Ridgway (30-6). The Falcon Knights beat Cameron County (27-14), lost to Central Clarion (43-6), beat Brockway (26-20) and topped Kane (37-19) two weeks ago.
It’s mostly a running game approach for the Gators, who average 323 yards per game offensively with 216 of that on the ground. Blane Moses (114-594, 11 TDs) and Noah Archer (69-364, 3 TDs) along with quarterback Drew Evens (52-263, 3 TDs) give the Gators three running threats. Evens (54-for-95, 578 yards, 6 TDs, 4 Ints.) has good passing numbers as well with Archer (26-296, 3 TDs) his top target.
Moses leads the defense with 55 tackles. Freshman Nick Wilfong has a team-high three interceptions.
The Falcon Knights look to rebound on both sides of the ball after being limited to 67 yards through three quarters in last week’s loss to the Bulldogs.
Union/ACV averages 231 yards per game offensively, coming off a season-low 160 yards against Redbank Valley. The Falcon Knights lost Dawson Camper, Skyler Roxbury and Logan Skibinski to injuries during the loss to the Bulldogs, so their status is uncertain for Friday’s game.
For the season, Camper (62-363, 5 TDs) and Mikey Card (52-215, 2 TDs) lead the Falcon Knights’ game. Brody Dittman (37-for-88, 439 yards, 3 TDs, 6 Ints.).
The teams have met three times since the Union/ACV co-operative began with last year’s matchup going 41-8 in favor of the Falcon Knights. The game was played on Week 5, but just four days after the Gators beat Coudersport on a Monday in a game postponed three days.
In that one, Port led 8-6 at halftime but were outscored 35-0 in the second half by the Falcon Knights. Camper ran for 225 yards on just 13 carries with three touchdowns.