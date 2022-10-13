In three weeks, the big games begin with the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
For now, this Friday’s showdown at Port Allegany between the 7-0 Redbank Valley Bulldogs and 6-1 Port Allegany Gators will serve as the big game of the season.
Friday’s winner likely nabs the top seed for the postseason while also putting a solid claim on the new Region 2 division championship with just a few games remaining.
While the Bulldogs and Gators are clashing up north, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights (3-4) try to rebound at home against 1-6 Smethport.
So, we return to the one-man committee’s updated Class 1A rankings after last week’s games. We had some interesting results, which included the Bulldogs’ 52-6 rout of Kane, Port’s 42-14 win over Union/ACV, Brockway’s 21-20 edging of Keystone, Otto-Eldred’s 39-18 win over Coudersport, Elk County Catholic’s 33-24 win over Bucktail. Curwensville dropped a 41-14 game at home to Curwensville.
Here’s what my top eight look like now:
Redbank Valley (7-0) — Beat the Gators and win Region 1 and claim the top seed for the Class 1A playoffs.
Port Allegany (6-1) — Beat the Bulldogs and win Region 1 and claim the top seed for the Class 1A playoffs.
3-4-5. So how do you separate Keystone (4-3), Union/ACV (3-4) and Brockway (4-3)? Consider that Brockway just beat the Panthers in a toss-up game with the Panthers not having their best player Kyle Nellis in the lineup. Union/ACV beat Brockway and lost to Keystone while the Rovers and Falcon Knights lost to Port Allegany by just about the same score.
Well … one could argue it stays the same after last week’s results. Keystone, Union/ACV and Brockway in that order. It’s razor-thin, of course.
6. Elk Co. Catholic (6-1) — The Crusaders didn’t exactly blow out Bucktail in their second meeting with the Bucks, but they won and on the bottom half of the bracket, that’s what matters. And the fact that Otto-Eldred just beat Coudersport after the Falcons beat the Crusaders the week before, we’ll give the Crusaders this spot.
7. Otto-Eldred (5-2) — I wrote the last week that the Terrors vs. Falcons winner would go a long way on deciding the bottom half of the bracket, so here it is.
8. Coudersport (3-4) — Curwensville doesn’t play a District 9 schedule, so it’s really hard to figure out where the Tide fit especially after a 27-point blowout loss to a 3-4 Moshannon Valley team. They’ve split against teams with 5-2 records, 36-15 over Juniata Valley and 40-14 loss to 5-2 Bellwood-Antis.
This might be more about Curwensville’s resume than what Coudersport has or hasn’t done. The Falcons’ loss to Otto-Eldred didn’t help matters and wins over Sheffield and Bucktail to finish the schedule won’t mean anything, really.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Redbank Valley (7-0)
at Port A. (6-1)
The last time these teams met was in last year’s first round of the playoffs and it was one of the few times the Bulldogs have trailed over the past 21-game stretch that has the Bulldogs on a 20-1 run.
In that one, Port led 14-0 early in the second quarter before the Bulldogs scored 35 unanswered points for a 35-14 win. Most of head coach Justin Bienkowski’s roster returns and has played well thus far with the lone loss coming to unbeaten Class 2A Central Clarion 29-14 in Week 2.
“Port Allegany is an extremely good football team and we talked to our guys that we’re fully expecting that we’re going to their place, they’re going to be the favorite and we have to find a way to knock them off,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “They are extremely disciplined and offensively they’re kind of the opposite of what we do. They shorten football games by the way they eat clock and move the football.”
Gold praised Port’s strong offensive line that’s opened paths for quarterback Drew Evens and running backs Blaine Moses and Noah Archer. Evens threw for over 1,800 yards last year, but it’s pretty much the same personnel making the plays.
This year, Evens has completed 63 of 108 passes for 653 yards with six TDs and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 313 yards — he wasn’t over 100 yards last year — and four TDs while Moses (130-669, 13 TDs) and Archer (79-406, 5 TDs) do most of the work running. Archer (33-361, 3 TDs) and Peyton Stiles (17-137, 1 TD), who returned a kick for a touchdown last week at Union/A-C Valley, are the top receiving targets for Evens.
“They beat Kane 26-6 two weeks ago and we just beat Kane 52-6, but the way they run their offense, they’re having fewer possessions than we are, so if you get yourself in a position where you fall behind two scores against a team like them, you can be in big trouble,” Gold said.
Up front will be the challenge, says Gold. “It’s the best offensive and defensive line we’ve seen on tape, so that’s going to provide a huge challenge for us,” Gold added. “And Evens, he’s going to be the one who keeps me away at night. I thought he was the best pure quarterback from up north last year and even though he’s turning and handing the ball off, he’s over 60 percent completions, he has as many rushing attempts almost as completions and when he has to make throws, he does as we saw last year.”
The Bulldogs average 372 yards of offense per game — 249 passing, 123 rushing — with quarterback Cam Wagner continuing his strong season. He’s completed 71 percent of his passes (104-for-147) for 1,724 yards with 28 TDs and five interceptions. Four of his receivers are over 250 yards — Aiden Ortz (32-579, 9 TDs), Tate Minich (36-447, 6 TDs), Ashton Kahle (21-397, 9 TDs) and Mason Clouse (13-264, 3 TDs).
Drew Byers has rushed for 603 yards on 101 carries with four TDs.
Caden Adams (72), Cole Bish (58), Brandon Ross (44) and Ortz (40) are the team’s top tacklers on defense. Ortz and Kahle each have three interceptions.
Last year’s playoff meeting was the first between the Bulldogs and Gators since the 2010 playoffs, a 24-17 Gators win in Brockway.
Smethport (1-6) at Union/A-C Valley (3-4)
The Hubbers roll into Rimersburg Friday night carrying a five-game losing streak since their only win back in Week 2 in a 22-6 victory over Cameron County.
Since then, they’ve managed to score 26 points in five games including last week’s 42-6 loss at home to Ridgway.
Smethport lost 41-6 to Brockway, 41-14 to Keystone and shutout losses to Port Allegany (28-0) and Coudersport (16-0) as well.
Don’t expect the Falcon Knights to feel sorry for the Hubbers, considering last week’s 42-14 loss to Port Allegany dropped them below .500. The rest of the schedule isn’t easy with a trip to Ridgway and Punxsutawney to finish off the regular season.
The Falcon Knights average 236 yards of offense per game with quarterbacks Brody Dittman (43-for-101, 488 yards, 3 TDs, 6 Ints.) and Owen Bish (16-for-24, 140 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.). Both played last week. Bish ran for one of the Falcon Knights’ two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Dawson Camper (77-414, 6 TDs) is the team’s top rusher with Mikey Card (53-220, 2 TDs) getting the ball a little bit as well. Skyler Roxbury (20-255, 2 TDs) is the leading receiver.
Defensively, it’s Luke Wilson (50) and Landon Chalmers (47) leading the way in tackles.
The Hubbers don’t have full statistics available. Ryan Pelchy is the Hubbers’ top rusher. P.K. Alfieri is the quarterback for a run-heavy offense.