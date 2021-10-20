RIMERSBURG — Their lone losses way back in the season-opening weekend, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights clash Friday night at Rich Vidunas Stadium.
The 7-1 Bulldogs can only spoil Small School South division title hopes for the 6-1 Falcon Knights since Redbank Valley’s loss came to Keystone, which lost two weeks ago to the Falcon Knights.
So while playing a division spoiler that would give Keystone the division title, the Bulldogs and the Falcon Knights are mostly gearing up and gunning for a strong playoff run and the best seeding as possible in the upcoming District 9 Class 1A playoff race.
But the Falcon Knights, with a win, could get both.
“It’s very exciting to be in that position,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said after his team beat Cameron County last Thursday. “We were humbled by Brockway in Week 1 and these guys have been able to put it together ever since. So is Redbank Valley. They were humbled by Keystone the first week and they put it together. They’re a very tough, talented football team and it’s always a physical matchup and we have our hands full, there’s no doubt about it.”
The defending D9 champion Bulldogs would’ve loved to win the division, but the big picture is still intact as far as repeating.
“We never go into a year not wanting to win the conference, but at this point with that being out of our hands, we’ve moved on and we’re only going to control what we can control and that’s the goal of finishing with the No. 1 seed and either locking up a home playoff game or a bye,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said.
Both teams are about as stingy as it gets defensively. The Bulldogs, who average 45.5 points per game, yield just 6.5 points per game — just five touchdowns and 30 points since the 22-20 loss to Keystone — and only 77 yards to opposing offenses.
Foes have rushed for just 268 yards on 224 rushing attempts while completing only 32 of 90 passes for 347 yards with eight interceptions. The Bulldogs have forced 18 turnovers.
Union/ACV, averaging a slightly more modest 38.1 points per game, is giving up only 9.4 points per game (in 6 1/2 games with the Elk County Catholic game stopped at halftime) and only 145 yards per game. Opponents have rushed for 270 yards on 177 carries while completing 69 of 156 passes for 744 yards, 263 of those in the Brockway loss. The Falcon Knights have intercepted 14 passes and forced 18 turnovers overall.
The defensive standouts for Redbank Valley: Zeldon Fisher (5.9 tackles per game), Joe Mansfield (5.3 tpg, 16.5 tackles for losses, 7 sacks) and Brandon Ross (4.6 tpg, 12 tackles for losses, 5 sacks). Eight different players have combined for nine interceptions on a team that has eight non-offensive touchdowns — two fumble returns, four punt returns thanks to sophomore Ashton Kahle (32.8 per return on nine punts) and one kick return from Aiden Ortz, who has two interceptions.
For Union/ACV: Senior linebacker Carter Terwint (7.0 tackles per game), lineman Mikey Card (6.0 tpg, 10 tackles for losses, 4 sacks), defensive back Skyler Roxbury (7 interceptions).
The Bulldogs average 298 yards per game — 164 passing, 134 rushing. Running back Ray Shreckengost (81-477, 9 TDs in six games with carries) leads the running game. Quarterback Bryson Bain (70-for-107, 1,109 yards, 21 TDs, 4 ints.) runs the passing game that has seen 11 different players catch at least one pass with eight at least one TD reception. Marquese Gardlock (20-346, 3 TDs), Chris Marshall (18-289, 6 TDs), Tate Minich (17-268, 6 TDs) and Ortz (8-182, 3 TDs) are the leading targets.
The Falcon Knights’ offense averages 315 yards per game — 227 rushing, 88 passing. Card (69-625, 4 TDs), Dawson Camper (39-394, 9 TDs) and quarterback Bailey Crissman (39-191, 2 TDs) account for most of the yards on the ground. Crissman (43-for-101, 553 yards, 9 TDs, 5 Ints.) runs the passing attack with his top receivers Roxbury (14-249, 2 TDs) and Caden Rainey (11-123, 2 TDs). Rainey is second on the team in all-purpose yards, averaging a whopping 26.8 yards per return on 13 punts. Roxbury and Ryan Cooper are threats in the kick return game, combining to average over 30 yards per return with a Cooper touchdown. Rainey has returned two punts for TDs while Roxbury has two of the team’s four interception returns for scores.
As far as the playoff standings go, based on total power points it’s Redbank Valley (7-1, 890), Smethport (7-1, 880), Union/ACV (6-1, 770), Keystone (5-2, 640), Curwensville (4-4, 510), Cameron County (4-3, 460), Port Allegany (3-4, 390) and Elk Co. Catholic (3-4, 330) among the teams with a winning or close to winning record. If all of the above go, it would be an eight-team bracket at the most.
“They’ve won six in a row, we’ve won seven in a row, so something has to give,” Gold said.
The Bulldogs have won four of five meetings against the Falcon Knights since the Union/ACV cooperative began in 2106. The only Falcon Knights win was a 28-7 win in New Bethlehem in 2019. Last year, also in New Bethlehem, the Bulldogs grinded out a 10-7 win.
The only game played outside of New Bethlehem was in 2017 when the Bulldogs won, 55-13, in Rimersburg.