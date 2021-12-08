Regardless of what happens Thursday afternoon in Hershey, winter sports season officially begins Friday for the Redbank Valley and Union basketball and wrestling teams.
The Bulldogs play for a state title in football one day before many of the players — 10 basketball and nine wrestling according to winter team rosters — could theoretically play football Thursday and then basketball Friday night or even wrestle Friday and Saturday.
Players don’t need 10 days of practice before playing a new sport. Teams themselves only need to have practiced enough prior to their first game and both the Bulldogs basketball and wrestling squads have of course had enough preseason workouts to deal with that requirement.
That being said, here’s a quick look at the weekend schedule as all five winter teams at Redbank Valley and Union are in action:
WRESTLING
The Bulldogs take their annual trip — of course not last year, but we know why — to the Hickory Tournament in Hermitage near Sharon Friday and Saturday.
It’s an 18-team individual tournament setup, that’ll likely see the Bulldogs not fill a full lineup due to having some wrestlers playing football Thursday.
Other teams invited to attend are the hosts, Cochranton, Commodore Perry, Coudersport, Ellwood City, Fort LeBoeuf, Girard, Grand Valley (Ohio), Latrobe, Harborcreek, Johnsonburg, Kane, Knoch, Lakeview, Laurel, Maplewood, Northwestern, Port Allegany, Ridgway, Sharon and Sheffield.
Next week, the Bulldogs open the dual schedule on Wednesday at Sharon with junior high starting things at 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Bulldogs host their own tournament, opening Friday with Jamestown at 7:30 p.m. In the first game at 6 p.m., it’s West Shamokin facing Bishop McCort.
At the same time in the auxiliary gym, a junior varsity tournament will be held with the same first-round matchups, Redbank Valley’s game at 6 p.m. and the other one following at 7:30 p.m.
It’s the same time schedule on Saturday with winners meeting at 7:30 p.m. and losers in the consolation game at 6 p.m., although the JV time schedule could be altered to avoid same-time conflicts.
The Union Knights open the season at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament, facing the hosts Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The other first-round game has Brockway playing Warren at 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s winners and losers meet Saturday in the consolation game at 3:30 or final 7:30 p.m.
Next week, the Bulldogs host Freeport Tuesday, Cranberry Wednesday and travel to C-L on Friday. The Knights host Venango Catholic Wednesday with a varsity-only time at 6 p.m. and visit Clarion next Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs are in a “classic” formatted weekend at Franklin, meaning they have pre-packaged opponents on both days.
However, that schedule was altered a bit since Conneaut Area had to bow out because of COVID-19 issues at its school. Instead of playing Conneaut, the Lady Bulldogs will face host Franklin Friday at 5:30 p.m. then Iroquois Saturday at 4:30.
Meanwhile, the Damsels have a single game matchup Friday night at home against Elk County Catholic.
Next week, the Lady Bulldogs visit Cranberry Tuesday and host C-L Thursday. The Damsels host Venango Catholic for a varsity-only start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday while hosting Clarion next Friday.