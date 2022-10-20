It’s Week 9 of the high school football season.
It’s Week 2 of “Something is going on at Redbank Valley” and there’s not much anyone is saying on the record.
The only thing we know is that the junior varsity schedule, via an e-mail sent out on Monday by Athletic Director Matt Darr, has “been canceled for the rest of the season.”
What that means is … less players to use for a JV game? We don’t know. Freshman Braylon Wagner, was the JV starting quarterback before stepping into the varsity spot in last Friday’s 8-7 loss at Port Allegany.
Last week, 10 Bulldogs were “not available” for the game against Port Allegany. How many were suspended, if any? How many were hurt and unable to play? We don’t know. Nobody is addressing that.
Last Friday might be the first time I’ve covered a game in nearly 30 years where the only personnel on the sideline were coaches or players in uniform and available to play. That is, no injured players or “unavailable” players were on the sideline.
To me, that’s very odd. If I were a parent of an injured player who was not allowed to be on the sideline, I’d be outraged considering the alleged context of why certain players may not be around the teams. But again, maybe nobody was hurt. We don’t know.
Rumors continue to circulate.
In a question posed to administration, “Is the football game still on Friday night? We have gotten a bunch of calls/emails from people around District 9 saying they are hearing the season has been canceled. We would like to be able to report accurate information.”
No answer as of deadline at mid-week.
Has there been any firings of coaches? Rumors, but there was no confirmation of anything in that area as well.
So the narrative of “What’s going on at Redbank Valley?” will continue to be controlled by rumors. No one is talking.
With possible legal situations fully understood, staying totally quiet is disappointing and wrong. We have heard many rumors from many different sources, but as a responsible media outlet, and not a free-for-all social media platform where rumors are published without being substantiated.
Now for some football talk. Friday, the 7-1 Bulldogs host 5-3 Brockway while the 4-4 Falcon Knights visit 2-6 Ridgway.
NOW WHAT IN CLASS 1A? Well, this one-man playoff committee naturally puts Port Allegany at No. 1 with Redbank Valley No. 2. Where to go from there? Here’s a quick rundown of the Class 1A playoff picture, reminding you that after teams declare their playoff intentions — going or not, especially with teams below .500 — a committee seeds the teams. Up to eight may make up the bracket.
1. Port Allegany (7-1) — Nothing fancy from the Gators in their big win over Redbank Valley. Physical, running and it’s still fascinating that head coach Justin Bienkowski’s team, with almost the same skill position group, turned into a dominant running team with a quarterback that threw for 1,820 yards in 11 games last year. Port has thrown for 754 yards in eight games this year so far.
2. Redbank Valley (7-1) — So much is unknown, as stated above, but the team that lost by a point last week can still win the District 9 title.
3. Brockway (5-3)— Rovers beat Keystone without Kyle Nellis in a close game and routed Ridgway last week. They get the nod here for the moment.
4. Keystone (5-3) — Panthers might have Kyle Nellis back this week for the Gators. Might be a game to watch.
5. Union/A-C Valley (4-4) — Falcon Knights visit Ridgway this week and Punxsutawney next week. Do they need to win one to earn themselves a playoff spot? Remember, teams elect to enter before seedings get decided.
Here is where it gets tricky, or questionable, on who gets in or not.
— Elk Co. Catholic (6-2) — The Crusaders lost to Cameron County, which went into the game with a 2-5 record. A second game against winless Sheffield this week is the final game for the Crusaders, so they’ll have nine games compared to 10 for the rest of the classification’s teams.
— Coudersport (5-3) — The Falcons lost to Otto-Eldred one week after beating ECC 6-0. They host 2-5 Bucktail this week.
— Otto-Eldred (6-2) — The Terrors have won three straight with the Falcons being one of those three. They visit Cameron County, which could be playing for its playoff lives perhaps.
— Cameron County (3-5) — The Red Raiders host Otto-Eldred and visit Brockway to close the season. Could they get in with a say a 4-6 record if they beat Otto and lose to the Rovers?
— Curwensville (3-5) — The Golden Tide have lost three straight and five of six going into a trip to 5-3 Mount Union. One would think their playoff chances go away with a loss. They visit 3-5 Glendale in Week 10.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Brockway (5-3) at
Redbank Valley (7-1)
The Bulldogs and Rovers meet for the third straight year for the first time since both teams were in the KSAC back in the 1990s.
Last year, the Bulldogs routed the Rovers 51-0, limiting the Rovers to just 22 yards of offense on 42 plays from scrimmage, including minus-41 yards rushing due in large part to sacks and poor snaps totaling minus-39 yards on five of those plays.
The Rovers come to town with three straight wins, including a solid 41-13 win at Ridgway last week. They beat Keystone 21-20 two weeks ago.
Rovers sophomore quarterback Brayden Fox has thrown for 1,697 yards and 18 TDs against five interceptions, completing 141 of 239 passes. Alex Carlson (68-771, 10 TDs) is the top receiver while Jendy Cuello (115-630, 7 TDs) is the leading rusher.
The Bulldogs started freshman Braylon Wagner at quarterback last week and he had a good starting debut, completing 10 of 23 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and interception. His senior brother Cam Wagner has thrown for 1,724 yards and 28 TDs and was unavailable last week. Drew Byers (111-618, 4 TDs) is the top rusher while Aiden Ortz (38-633, 9 TDs), Tate Minich (39-559, 7 TDs), Mason Clouse (14-273, 3 TDs) and Ashton Kahle (21-397, 9 TDs), who was unavailable last week.
Union/A-C Valley (4-4) at
Ridgway (2-6)
The Falcon Knights head to Elk County in its longest trip of the season to face an Elkers squad coming off a 41-13 loss to Brockway, which lost to Union/ACV 26-20 back in Week 4.
The Elkers might be in a must-win situation to perhaps get to 4-6 and enter the Class 2A playoffs, so beating the Falcon Knights and Philipsburg-Osceola might be their path to the postseason. And perhaps the Falcon Knights need at least a win against the Elkers or next week against Punxsutawney.
Ridgway is a fairly balanced team offensively with quarterback Cameron Larkin (55-for-120, 839 yards, 8 TDs, 6 Ints.) and running backs Aiden Zimmerman (53-301, 4 TDs) and his brother Luke (37-213, 2 TDs) with Larkin also gaining 192 yards with 4 TDs. Aiden Zimmerman (16-276, 4 TDs) and Kaden Dennis (11-124) are the top receiving targets.
The Falcon Knights average 251 yards of offense per game with Brody Dittman (45-for-106, 551 yards, 4 TDs, 6 Ints.; 21-119, 3 TDs rushing) and Owen Bish (17-for-25, 200 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int.; 13-125, 2 TDs rushing) taking snaps at quarterback. Dawson Camper (90-469, 6 TDs) and Mikey Card (58-259, 2 TDs) are the other rushers with Skyler Roxbury (21-281, 2 TDs) and Zach Cooper (15-170, 2 TDs) the top receivers.
These two co-operatives have met four times with Ridgway (with Johnsonburg) winning all four matchups from 2016 through 2019, which was a 50-12 rout by the Elkers.