Parents can be so nice.
Last Thursday, I got a text pointing out very nicely that I misidentified a soccer player in what was a very nice action photo of the Redbank Valley Bulldogs standout Owen Clouse working hard against a Ridgway defender.
Of course, Mike Maslar’s fantastic photo was definitely worthy of a front-page spread.
Then I got involved.
I called Owen by his brother’s name Mason.
Twins, yep. Maybe that’s why their dad Alan was so classy in pointing out a dreadful miss by me in writing a cutline for the photo. They’re twins. Take away their uniform numbers, for me at least, and I’m clueless.
I didn’t have the guts to ask whether anyone in the Clouse family screws up who is who if they’re not paying close attention at a given time. My guess is that Owen and Mason don’t wear numbers at their home.
But I did apologize, uttering a few self-deprecating remarks about my mistake.
“Two Owens in soccer, Mason plays football and Owen kicks. That should be enough to keep from making mistakes, right?” I mentioned to Mr. Clouse, who chuckled at my remarks.
I’ll also institute a “You have the Clouses right?” check list before every paper from this point on when putting the sports sections out. We have a few more seasons for the junior twins at least at the high school level. I need to be better.
So that’s about as long of a correction note I’ve put out there.
But I’m not done.
I get a message from Redbank Valley football coach Blane Gold a few days later. We ran a picture of Tate Minich hauling in his 90-yard TD reception on a pass from Braylon Wagner in the 8-7 loss to Port Allegany back in the Oct. 20 edition of the Leader-Vindicator.
As I investigate my files, I realize that I named the file “Tate Minich TD reception.” Fair enough, but that’s not what the cutline read.
“Redbank Valley’s Tate Ortz (5) pulls away ... “
Tate Ortz, not to be mistaken with Brookville’s former state champion wrestler whose dad Rick indeed is a Redbank Valley graduate.
Oh yes, a complicated tale I weave.
The kicker on this one is that Donna Oberlander, the state representative for the New Bethlehem area, made what’s been a familiar gesture of gifting students with laminated pictures of things her office sees in the paper. Great idea.
So when it got to the school office, “Tate Ortz” was called to the office to get his gift from the state rep. Both Aiden Ortz and Tate Minich went to see who got the prize, I’m told.
Sorry Aiden, I owe you one.
And if you want more, I’ll give you this.
Clarion-Limestone senior Kendall Dunn recently reached the 1,000-assist milestone in volleyball for the Lady Lions. I ran a picture of her showing that in our sister publication the Jeffersonian Democrat. The problem is that despite the picture obviously showing her name on the banner she was holding, I called her “Jenna” in the cutline, her talented younger sister.
Yep, it’s been a long fall.
