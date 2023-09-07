CLARION — Erupting for 57 unanswered points after giving up the opening touchdown of the game, the Central Clarion Wildcats dealt visiting Port Allegany a 57-6 thumping in the first varsity football contest played at Clarion High School since 2003.
Prior to the game, a ceremony was held to name the facility after former longtime Wildcats/Bobcats head coach Larry Wiser. After that, the Gators opened the night with an 80-year-scoring drive.
Quarterback Nick Wilfong connected with Aiden Bliss on a 44-yard pass play on the first play from scrimmage. The two would later hook up on a 30-yard pass play before Bliss finished off the drive with a 2-yard run.
A bad snap on the extra point forced Wilfong to try and throw for the two-point conversion but it fell incomplete leaving the score 6-0 at the 10:25 mark.
“I think the pregame ceremony may have had a little to do with how we came out,” said Central Clarion head coach Davey Eggleton. “They had a couple gadget plays there that we weren’t quite ready for. After that though we played pretty well.”
Indeed. From there, the defending Class 2A district champions dominated the game against the returning Class 1A champs. Last year, the Wildcats held off the Gators in a good game, 29-24. This time around, it was 21-6 by halftime with the PIAA Mercy Rule running by the 4:03 mark of the third quarter with the Wildcats up 42-6.
The Wildcats (2-0) came right back, scoring on their opening possession to take the lead for good. Jase Ferguson connected with Mason Burford from 40 yards out. Thomas Uckert made the first of seven point-after kicks for a 7-6 lead with 7:10 to play in the opening quarter.
Ferguson completed 13 of 19 passes for 230 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.
“We got the passing game going a bit tonight,” said Eggleton. “We ran the ball enough to keep them honest. We just felt we had some things outside that could go in our favor and for the most part it did.”
After a punt, the Wildcats took over at their own 34-yard line. Six plays later, Ferguson and Burford connected on a 15-yard pass play giving Central Clarion a 14-6 lead after one quarter.
Brady Quinn, caught a 38-yard pass during the drive, finished with four catches for 107 yards. Mason Burford caught five passes for 78 yards.
After trading a turnover on downs by Port Allegany and a punt by Central Clarion in the second quarter, the Gators took over at their own 4-yard line. Port Allegany drove to its own 42 in 12 plays before Ferguson intercepted a Peyton Stiles pass and returned it 20 yards to the Central Clarion 49. One play later, Ferguson connected with Quinn on a 51-yard touchdown pass for a 21-6 lead.
Port Allegany put together a drive late in the second quarter but after Stiles hauled in a 22-yard reception at the Wildcats’ 1, but it was ruled time had expired on the half before Port Allegany could call its last timeout.
Four straight scoring possessions to start the second half put the Wildcats up 49-6. Ferguson connected with Dawson Smail from four yards out for a 28-6 lead with 9:54 left in the third quarter. After forcing a Gators punt, the Wildcats scored when Ferguson connected with Kohen Kemmer on a 19-yard completion 35-6 lead with 4:20 to play.
“I’m glad Jase is on my team with what he can do on the football field,” said Eggleton. “He works so hard over the summer, and he trusts those guys on the outside and they trust him. They know they have to be ready because the ball can be coming their way at any moment. I’m just glad other teams have to chase him around and not my players during games.”
Ferguson returned a Gators fumble 20 yards for a touchdown to make it 42-6 with 4:03 left in the third to start the running clock and then at the 6:15 mark of the fourth, Ferguson scored again on a 4-yard run for a 49-6 lead.
Ethan Rex completed the scoring on a 27-yard run followed by an Alex Love run for the two-point conversion to set the final score of 57-6 with 2:57 remaining.
NOTES: The Wildcats head to Rimersburg Friday to take on Union/A-C Valley, which improved to 1-1 with a 24-13 win at Keystone. Port Allegany dropped to 1-1. The Gators host Smethport. ... Ferguson rushed seven times for 63 yards with a score. Naser added 49 yards on four carries. ... Bliss rushed 15 times for 59 yards to lead the Gators while Stiles finished with 17 carries for 47 yards. Wilfong competed 8 of 16 passes for 124 yards, while Bliss completed his only pass for 11 yards. Stiles was intercepted on his only pass attempt of the contest. Bliss caught five passes for 104 yards while Stiles caught three passes for 31 yards. ... The Central Clarion defense held Port Allegany to just seven yards of offense in the second half. ... The Wildcats did commit 11 penalties for 103 yards while Port Allegany committed four penalties for 38 yards.