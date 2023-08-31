BROOKVILLE — Central Clarion quarterback Jase Ferguson ran for 168 yards with one touchdown while throwing for 161 yards and another score as the Wildcats eventually pulled away for a 49-27 win at Brookville last Friday night.
Eventually was the key word. The Raiders scored first and trailed 22-13 at halftime before the Wildcats scored twice in the third quarter to take a 35-13 lead into the fourth where the teams traded two touchdowns apiece.
It was a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class 2A title game won by the Wildcats 35-0. They had beaten the Raiders in last year’s season-opener, 42-7.
For first-year Raiders head coach Gabe Bowley, the effort for his team was encouraging considering the context.
“We were happy with multiple facets of the game,” Bowley said. “One was that we scored seven points against them in two games last year and we put up 27, so that was a pretty good number to see up there. We left a few opportunities out there we maybe should’ve capitalized on early in the game, but I was happy with how our kids fought.
“Now we have the standard to compare to. (Central Clarion) is the No. 1 team in (Region 1) and in Class 2A and rightfully so because they’ve earned that. We need to work toward that as we move through the season.”
Not only was Ferguson the big performer of the night for the Wildcats, but it was the 297-yard rushing attack that helped the Wildcats rack up 458 yards of offense.
Senior running back Noah Naser was also impressive running the ball with 66 yards on 16 carries, scoring three touchdowns on runs of 23, 4 and 3 yards.
“Noah is a different kid coming into this season,” said Wildcats head coach Davey Eggleton of Naser. “He is bigger, stronger, and faster and we think he can really make a difference in our run game this season.”
Ferguson completed 8 of 13 passes and was intercepted once. But the dual-threat junior was clearly a problem for the Raiders, who saw the Wildcats score on their final seven possessions of the game after Austin Colgan intercepted Ferguson late in the first quarter.
“He did make it tough on our secondary and he made it tough on our interior defense,” Bowley said. “I think he hurt us more running the football more than his arm. They worked him out of the pocket. We had great pressure on him when he stayed in the pocket, but his legs are what adds another dimension to defend. They already have athletes all over the field, but when he takes off running with those horses in front of him, he’s tough to tackle.”
Five different receivers caught at least one pass for the Wildcats with Tommy Smith grabbing three passes for 25 yards. Charlie Hepfl caught one pass for 35 yards which went for a touchdown.
Brookville that scored the first touchdown. After a lengthy drive on the opening possession of the game took the ball from their own 24 to the C-L 6, the Raiders turned the ball over on downs.
The Raiders defense forced a Wildcats punt on their first possession. Four plays later, quarterback Charlie Krug connected with Jack Pete on a 7-yard TD pass, the first-year senior Pete’s first of two scores for the game.
For the junior Krug, it was his first varsity action since getting hurt in the first half of last year’s season-opener against the Wildcats. He completed 13 of 23 passes for 148 yards and two TDs while running for 70 yards on 17 carries and a score.
The Raiders put up 261 yards of offense as they ran for 113 yards with Krug leading the way. Hayden Freeman caught five passes for 37 yards, Easton Belfiore four for 50 yards and Pete three for 45 yards.
“I was much more pleased with our offense than what the stat line might have read,” Bowley said. “Nothing jumped out, but I was very pleased. I thought Charlie completed the passes he needed to complete and I thought there were a couple times where he really stood in there and delivered a pass and took a hit. As the game went on, I felt he just felt more and more comfortable tucking the ball and getting what he could get, physical yards.”
Central Clarion finally tied the game at the 9:29 mark of the second quarter on a 23-yard touchdown run by Naser.
Following a Brookville punt, the Wildcats drove 53 yards on seven plays with Ferguson connecting with a wide-open Charlie Hepfl on a 34-yard touchdown pass. Braylon Beckwith added the two-point conversion run for a 15-7 lead at the 4:31 mark.
But the Raiders answered just 14 seconds later at Jack Pete returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. The two-point pass failed and Brookville trailed 15-13 at the 4:17 mark.
That’s the longest kick return for a score by the Raiders since Cabe Park’s team-record 95-yarder against Kane in 2018 and it tied Kyle Galbraith’s 90-yarder vs. Moniteau in 2008 as the fourth longest kick return in team history.
“They wanted to kick to Jack because they other one is Hayden Freeman,” said Bowley, referring to the other member of last year’s 4x100 state-runner-up relay on the roster. “I put them both back there for punts, so it’s a catch-22. Which speed demon do you want to go after?”
Central Clarion, however, kept on scoring. The Wildcats scored the final touchdown of the first half on Naser’s 4-yard run at the 2:05 mark for a 22-13 halftime lead. During the drive the Wildcats had a long touchdown run called back on a penalty.
“We had some penalties, turnovers, and we just wouldn’t let ourselves put the game away,” said Eggleton. “We had a couple touchdowns called back by penalties, but I’d rather have things to work on after a win than after a loss.”
The Wildcats took the second-half kickoff marching from their own 30, using a 10-play drive that chewed up nearly half of the quarter which ended on a Noah Harrison 2-yard run. A fake punt by Dawson Smail turned out to be the big play of the drive as he rushed 23 yards for a first down.
Bowley felt that the fake was a key play of the game, especially regarding any Raiders hopes of getting back into the game.
“That was huge momentum for them,” Bowley said. “It was at a point in the game where if we get the stop and score, we’re in it. They got a big gain on it and Ferguson threw a beautiful pass to set up the touchdown and I thought that play was defended well, too.”
Following another Raiders punt, the Wildcats took over at their own 45. Ferguson scrambled for a 49-yard gain on first down to take the ball to the Raiders’ 6. Three plays later, Ferguson finished what he started with a 1-yard plunge for a touchdown for a 35-13 lead.
Starting the trading of TDs in the fourth, the Raiders’ Krug finished off a 14-play drive with a 1-yard plunge for a touchdown at the 10:34 mark of the fourth to get within 35-20.
However, Central Clarion stuck quickly by scoring four plays after the ensuing kickoff. Ferguson rushed for 30 yards while Harrison added 15 yards with a 10-yard penalty tacked onto the end of the run, taking the ball to the 6. From there, Harrison added his second TD on a six-yard run and a 41-20 lead with 9:46 to play.
Krug connected with Easton Belfiore on a 19-yard TD pass a little over two minutes later at the 7:12 mark to trim the lead to 41-27.
Sealing the night, Central Clarion grinded out an 11-play drive which were all on the ground, ending on Naser scoring his third TD on a 3-yard run. Ferguson add the two-point conversion run to set the final with 1:58 to play.