STRATTANVILLE — Starting the season on the road, the Union Damsels volleyball team dropped a three-setter at Clarion-Limestone Tuesday night.
Jenna Dunn collected nine kills while Alyssa Wiant had a monster service game with 20 points including seven of the 14 aces for the Lady Lions in helping them roll to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-9 over the Damsels with their new head coach Courtney Gross.
Gross, who was the assistant coach in the junior high program last year, moves into the lead chair this year as she replaces Corri Shumaker. Megan Renfrew is her assistant coach.
The Damsels were 9-10 last year and Gross has a healthy 25-girl roster that returns without just three seniors, albeit key players in Hailey Kriebel, Keira Croyle and Dominika Logue, lost to graduation.
“We are very happy with our varsity team this year,” said Gross, a learning support teacher at the high school. “We used summer league to enhance their skills and also enter into new positions they have not played before. I threw a lot of new ideas, rotations and skills at them, and we worked hard to put it all together.”
Gross has senior Grace Kindel and junior Allie Conner working at setter, the senior duoe of Katie Gezik and Rebecca Solida at middle hitter, juniors Gracie Gallagher and Taylor Shick, and sophomore Kya Wetzel at outside hitter, senior Kennedy Vogle at libero, and junior Magen Walzak and freshman Brianna Anthony on the back row as defensive specialists.
Thursday, the Damsels host Forest Area. Next week, they visit Cranberry Thursday.
Seniors: Katie Gezik, Kennedy Vogle, Grace Kindel, Rebecca Solida.
Juniors: Sarah Zitzman, Josie Kirk, Allie Lawrence Magen Walzak, Aleia Troup, AshLeigh Evinsky, Camrya Cobbett, Ava Strauser, Allie Conner, Gracie Gallagher, Taylor Shick.
Sophomores: Clara Rainey, Brailagh Claypoole, Kya Wetzel, Rebekah Horner, Emma Weaver, Emerson Stevens.
Freshmen: Maleah Torchia, Brianna Anthony, Madelynn Traister, Cienna Morris, Laila Earley.
10-at Brockway Tournament, 9 a.m.
Matches begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity following.