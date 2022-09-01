STRATTANVILLE — Starting the season on the road, the Union Damsels volleyball team dropped a three-setter at Clarion-Limestone Tuesday night.

Jenna Dunn collected nine kills while Alyssa Wiant had a monster service game with 20 points including seven of the 14 aces for the Lady Lions in helping them roll to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-9 over the Damsels with their new head coach Courtney Gross.

