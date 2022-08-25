NEW BETHLEHEM — There’s always a way to remember and celebrate a program’s historic run to a state final.
Of course, for any football coach like Blane Gold, he’s figured out how to do that with his Redbank Valley Bulldogs.
“We’re putting the fun stuff behind, but we are taking the failures from last year and visiting those so we can improve from those mistakes,” Gold said of his team’s 13-2 run to the PIAA Class 1A silver medal finish after losing 21-14 to Bishop Guilfoyle at Hersheypark Stadium last December.
“There are some elements that seems like the season just ended, but the glorified stuff from last year and the attention we got, we’re packing that away, but we are very much remembering the emotions that came along with losing that first game last year,” Gold continued. “We’re taking that from last year and making sure we’re better prepared for the first game as opposed to last year.”
The Bulldogs host Smethport Friday night. Last Saturday, they scrimmaged at home against Brookville last Saturday and prepare for a season looking to do something they failed to do last year — win the season opener. The Bulldogs lost at Keystone, then reeled off 13 straight wins before becoming the first D9 team in almost 30 years to reach the state final.
While making a run to the state final can’t be expected any season for anyone, expect the Bulldogs to stubbornly defend their two straight D9 titles. They’re probably the favorites to three-peat, considering the playmakers that are still on the roster.
Gone are some big guns like Chris Marshall, Marquese Gardlock and Bryson Bain, but the Bulldogs have 12 seniors back who were among the vital cogs to a state runner-up season.
“We obviously have to replace a really good team from last year, but these seniors have played in like 35 games since they were freshmen,” said Gold, entering his fourth season with a 29-6 record. “We don’t look as flashy as we did last year, but what sticks out to me the most is just the wealth of experience of this group.”
Overall, the Bulldogs have a combined 10 starters— six offense, four defense — returning, but that’s a bit misleading. The more accurate look has nine of their 15 defensive regulars back along with seven on the offensive side of the ball. The team’s depth a year ago helped this year’s roster feature plenty experience.
“You always want to put a program in place where we can say we can be competitive for a district championship,” Gold said. “Hopefully, we’re doing a good job at the JV and Junior High level where we’re, as you say, we’re not rebuilding but reloaded. The schedule is much tougher than it was last year, so we’re going to be tested in ways we weren’t last year. Each week we want to go 1-0 and put ourselves in position to compete for a district championship.”
OFFENSIVELY, the Bulldogs will have senior Cam Wagner at quarterback behind an offensive line with two returning starters in senior Carsen Rupp and junior Christian Clinger. Rupp will likely be at left tackle while Clinger will be at one of the guard spots.
Gold mentioned that junior Brandon Ross will change his jersey number and head to the trenches at one of the guard spots while junior Caden Adams slides into the right tackle spots.
At center, it could be juniors Russ Plyter and Garrett Shaffer, and freshman Devin Weckerly.
“That was probably our biggest weakness of last Saturday, not so much the ability, but playing together because we’ve been playing a lot of different looks with different guys in spots,” Gold said. “We’ve been shuffling those guys around and they’re getting comfortable playing with each other.”
Wagner backed up Bain last year at quarterback and saw limited action. As a sophomore, he threw for 409 yards and eight TD and 466 yards and six TDs as a freshman, so he certainly brings experience back to the pocket.
“Cam has started seven games and won playoff games and the gap between him and Bryson was razor thin last year, so we feel really confident with him,” Gold said. “In the scrimmage, we were pleased to see his willingness to tuck it and go if needed.”
Wagner has plenty of receiving targets, led by the returning slotback starters in seniors Tate Minich (41-530, 7 TDs) and Aiden Ortz (26-319, 4 TDs). Juniors Ashton Kahle (13-166) and Mason Clouse (11-154, 2 TDs).
“We’re leaning on those guys defensively and on offense,” Gold said. “We have speed, just not the size like we had with Chris (Marshall) and Marquese (Gardlock) last year.”
The running game will be led by sophomore Drew Byers (42-275, 3 TDs) and senior Cole Bish (12-81, 1 TD).
“We feel we have a bright future there with Drew and with Cole, don’t assume because of his size that he’s not a hard-nosed runner,” Gold said. “He’s going to lower his shoulder and runs very hard.”
THE BULLDOGS’ DEFENSE turned in a season for the ages a year ago, giving up just 152 yards per game, created 43 turnovers and carved out a whopping plus-26 turnover ratio edge on opponents. They gave up just 10.4 points per game, not all of that actually coming against the Bulldogs’ defense.
Of last year’s 15 players who saw significant time, nine return to the field this year.
The Bulldogs are back with a 4-2-5 or 4-3-4 formation as they’ve used in recent years with Minich and Clouse back at cornerback and Kahle and Ortz at safety.
Up front, Rupp is back at tackle as Gabe Carroll at nose tackle as is Ross at end. Ross (64 tackles, 6.5 sacks) is the leading returning tackler, right ahead of Ortz (60 tackles) and Kahle (57).
“We’re excited to see where Brandon can go,” Gold said. “He had 6.5 sacks as a sophomore, so he can really help us set the edge,” Gold said.
Cole Bish saw time at linebacker as did Caden Adams. Those two will be the inside backers with senior Colton Shick and sophomore Rylan Rupp stepping into roles on the outside or the unit’s hybrid linebacker/DB spot.
Sophomore Broc Monrean will line up opposite Ross on the end.
“Defensively, we have guys who all started at one point in the back end with our five defensive back,” Gold said. “The DB position is something we feel confident with against teams passing. The biggest key is stopping the run and without Joe (Mansfield) generating a pass rush, we obviously want to keep our identity the same. We just need to figure out where we need to plug and play.”
SPECIAL TEAM ROLES stay similar with Minich at punter, newcomer junior Owen Clouse at kicker and the same return guys led by Kahle, who brought back four punts for touchdowns. Gold said he’ll also use Ortz, Clouse and Minich in return roles.
THE BULLDOGS COACHING STAFF is made up Jason Kundick, Chad Ortz, Carl Bartley, Connor Shoemaker and Jason Huffman.
ROSTER
Seniors: Baylee Anthony, Cole Bish, Gabe Carroll, Brayden Delp, Ty Hetrick, Tate Minich, Ty Hetrick, Aiden Ortz, Carsen Rupp, Kaden Rupp, Colton Shick, Cam Wagner, Lukas Wyant.
Juniors: Caden Adams, Luke Booth, Gavin Carroll, Christian Clinger, Mason Clouse, Owen Clouse, Ashton Kahle, Kaeden Neiswonger, Brandon Ross, Garrett Shaffer, Russ Plyter.
Sophomores: Drew Byers, Riley Byers, Matthew Gregory, Broc Monrean, Andrew Plyter, Hayden Rearick, Rylan Rupp Jonathan Slack.
Freshmen: Wyatt Byers, Jaren Christiaens, Brock George, Carson Gould, Jaxon Huffman, Tanner McDonald, Braylon Wagner, Devon Weckerly.