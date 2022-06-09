NORTH HUNTINGDON — Doing the math, Redbank Valley Bulldogs pitcher Bryson Bain knew the first inning could’ve gone a lot better.
In Monday’s PIAA Class 2A state playoff opener against unbeaten WPIAL champion Serra Catholic at Norwin High School, the senior right-hander left the first inning trailing 1-0 with a hefty pitch count of 31.
Seven innings later, the previously unbeaten Eagles were still sitting on one run and just one hit as the Bulldogs scored runs in the fourth and top of the eighth innings compliments of Bain run-scoring singles in a 2-1 win, the program’s biggest victory to date.
Next up for the 14-6 Bulldogs is WPIAL fourth-placer Burgettstown, which ironically ousted the team that beat the Bulldogs in the D9 final on Memorial Day. The Blue Devils edged the Johnsonburg 6-5 in St. Marys.
It’s the second time a Redbank Valley team eliminated a WPIAL champion in the state playoffs. Bain was the quarterback last fall on the other Bulldogs team that did it against Canevin on the Bulldogs’ way to the state football final.
“We call it the WPIAL hangover,” said Bain, who got the no-decision with Ty Carrier getting the final six outs on the mound and the win. “We called it that in football and now baseball. You win the WPIAL and you’re satisfied. We didn’t win the district and want to keep going. I think that played a role, having that chip on our shoulder.”
Three WPIAL champions were knocked out of the first round, including Union-New Castle in an 8-5 loss to D9 runner-up Clarion-Limestone in Class 1A and South Park in Class 3A. The rest of the Class 2A bracket on the Bulldogs’ side are WPIAL teams. The Redbank Valley/Burgettstown winner gets the Riverside/Neshannock winner in the semifinals on Monday.
The PIAA final is next Thursday at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at 10:30 a.m.
Bain is the only senior starter in the lineup, so Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell points to a young roster as a reason for well … hanging around. They trailed 8-0 early against the Rams before losing 9-5 and they stuck it out in a back-and-forth classic 7-6 eight-inning win against Camp Hill.
“Once again, we’re a young group of kids who just fight,” Hibell said. “We don’t care if we’re down seven or eight early in the game, we’ll fight back and give ourselves a chance. We don’t care if we give up an unearned run early in the game, we’ll come back and fight. We’re too young to care or whatever everybody else says. We’re just going to keep on fighting.”
WHILE SERRA CATHOLIC JUNIOR ACE pitcher Zach Karp carved through the Bulldogs the first two innings, striking out four of the first six batters he faced, Bain was navigating through the Eagles lineup.
In the first, Bain walked Isiah Petty to start the inning, then struck out Ethan Coddington and Zach Black. An infield error extended the inning and allowed Petty to score from second on the error after he moved over on a wild pitch. Bain walked No. 5 hitter Matt Bisceglia, but on his second pitch to Max Rocco, DeMoss tried to advance to third on a wild pitch but was gunned down by catcher Tate Minich. It was the first of three Eagles thrown out on the base paths and the first of two times by DeMoss.
Bain’s 31 pitches didn’t exactly stack up for a long and effective, and much needed outing.
“I thought my stuff was there,” Bain said. “I only had one walk and we had the rundown out there to end the inning. Breckin (Minich, at third) stepped up big there. I knew if I got out there with another fresh inning, I’d be able to keep doing what I was doing, avoid the walks and we just made some big plays out there.”
His catcher Tate Minich saw the same thing.
“The zone was definitely tough but I talked to Bryson after the first and he had his pitches working today, so I knew we had to keep throwing them and work with the strike zone,” he said.
Hibell certainly wasn’t ready to make any changes, also noting that Bain had his swing-and-miss pitches working.
“He’s our senior,” Hibell said. “He’s our leader for a reason and he’s always mature through the good and the bad and he’s had some bads this year. So for him to come out and just miss, even though the results didn’t look that good, the eye test worked for us. We saw that he was just missing, saw the slider was breaking sharp and we saw that the curve ball was able to get across for strikes and for swings and misses and I had no doubt in my mind I was sticking with him.”
The Eagles’ lone hit of the game was Michael Schanck’s one-out single in the second. Bain walked Nico Eremic with two outs, but got Petty to ground out to first to end the inning.
In the third inning, the Eagles drew two straight walks off Bain to start things, but Bain got a popout and then a fly ball just foul midway down the right-field line. Cam Wagner made the catch, then threw out Coddington trying to tag from second to end the inning.
From there, Bain walked three and struck out three from the third through the sixth innings, retiring eight of nine batters going into the sixth inning. He wound up walking seven and hitting a batter while striking out six.
WAGNER’S SINGLE off Karp with one out in the third was the Bulldogs’ first and started to show that the Bulldogs were starting to figure him out. Even though his pitch count remained low throughout his six-plus inning outing, Karp didn’t possess a overpowering fastball, giving the Bulldogs less to worry about.
Owen Clouse reached on an infield single, but Peyton Rearick was thrown out between second and third on the play.
The Bulldogs tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth. After a Tyler Hetrick groundout, Minich ripped Karp’s first pitch off the center field fence for a double.
“We talked all year about not being selfish at the plate, so I got in the mindset of getting on base and let Bryson get me in,” Minich said.
And Bain did, singling Karp’s 2-1 pitch up the middle to bring home Minich.
“Any time you’re in a game that’s 1-0, 0-0, you always think you have a shot to win,” Bain said. “Cam got it started with a hit in the third inning, so we knew we could get on him and I knew it was a matter of time before we punched one in.”
Karp settled down, retiring the next eight of nine batters he faced and he picked Mason Clouse off first base in the fifth after he reached on an infield error to start the inning.
THINGS GOT MORE INTERESTING as the 1-1 game headed into the bottom of the sixth. Bain walked DeMoss who moved to second on Bisceglia’s bunt and third on Rocco’s flyout to center
Bain’s second pitch to Schanck got away from Minich, but the ricochet off the stone backstop was fielded in time by Minich who flipped to Bain in time for Bain to easily tag out DeMoss to end the inning.
In the top of the seventh, Karp walked Bain and Breckin Minich to start the inning before leaving the game in favor of Petty. Karp wound up giving up five hits while striking out six and walking his only two in the seventh. He threw just 77 pitches.
After throwing a wild pitch to move runners up to second and third, Petty got Carrier out on a tapper back to the mound without runners moving. The Eagles chose to walk Mason Clouse intentionally to load the bases and Petty made the strategy work by striking out Wagner and Rearick to end the inning.
After hitting Schanck and walking Eli Kite to start the bottom of the seventh, Bain left the game after throwing a gutsy 101 pitches. But the Bulldogs were in big trouble with no outs.
Enter Carrier, who promptly got No. 9 hitter Eremic to bounce right to the bag at third, allowing Breckin Minich to touch the bag and throw to first for an easy double play. It could’ve been a triple play based on the timing, but when Carrier got Petty to ground out with the potential winning run at second, the alternative play was moot.
“I knew I had to pound the strike zone for our defense to work. They’ve been great all year and they made some plays,” Carrier said. “Runners on first and second nobody out, I had all the confidence in the world that Breckin was going to make that play at third.”
Not bunting with the No. 9 hitter with two on and no outs with the score tied in the bottom of the seventh seemed to go counter to the no-brain move by Serra.
“They called bunt first. We really expected them to bunt,” Hibell said. “They bunted four times in the WPIAL final and four in the semifinals, so we were expecting playing for it. They have some athletes and speed, so for us to get a double play was huge for us.”
“I think at that point, everybody was, all right, we have no choice but to go win this game,” Bain said.
Owen Clouse walked to start the top of the eighth, chasing Petty in favor of DeMoss, who struck out Tyler Hetrick for the first out. Tate Minich then reached and Clouse got to second when second baseman Coddington chased down Minich’s slow grounder into the first/second hole and threw it wide of first base.
Then it was Bain’s time to shine again at the plate, drilling DeMoss’ 1-2 pitch into right field. Clouse raced home to beat the throw and the Bulldogs had their first lead of the game.
“He started me with a curve ball that I didn’t like and then he threw me a fast ball and I just froze up,” Bain said. “So I was down 0-2 and then I knew I was going to see something off-speed because I knew he wasn’t going back to the fast ball and I just saw it the whole way through and just tried to punch something.”
Bain was picked off first before DeMoss threw another pitch and Breckin Minich grounded out to third to strand what might’ve been a valuable insurance run in Tate Minich at third.
No matter. Carrier finished his five-batter, 18-pitch outing by retiring the side in the bottom of the eighth, striking out DeMoss looking to end the game.
So while school goes on into mid-June at Redbank Valley, so does the high school baseball season for the Bulldogs.
“I knew we were a good team and I knew we would compete well at the state playoff level,” Hibell said after the game, not knowing the Rams went one-and-done. “Obviously, Johnsonburg got our number that day and we might get them again and I think a lot of our kids would like that opportunity to play them again. By no means do I think we’re done, but I’m definitely excited to get two wins and one in states, or one in a play-in. Call it whatever they want. I’m calling it two state wins.”