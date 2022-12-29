NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s lone win on the mat coming from senior Cole Bish, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team came out on the short end of 57-9 loss to Brookville last Thursday night.
It was the Bulldogs who had the label of being the last team to beat the Raiders on the mat in a dual meet way back in the 2013 D9 final, but that streak ended when Clearfield dealt Brookville a 45-27 loss back on Dec. 9.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs dropped to 1-6.
The Bulldogs took a forfeit win at 107 and neither team fielded a wrestler at 114 while Bish won at 127, scoring three takedowns and two nearfall points against sophomore Owen Fleming, who put together an admirable effort in the loss.
“Cole is solid and we wanted him to wrestle Householder, but it’s really no big deal,” said Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick, whose team is off until Jan. 5 at home against Port Allegany. “Cole is dropping and they’re not going to meet (in the postseason).
“The other kids aren’t experienced enough yet and they have to keep working. Staying in position is important and they know that, but they’re not fighting with their hands enough and we told them about the cross-face cradle and everything else, but they don’t have the experience yet.”
The Raiders improved to 7-1, looking to build off their 17th-place finish at the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School, a mostly Class 3A affair.
“It was certainly nice to bounce back after what turned out to be a pretty tough weekend for us as a group, but we knew going to (King of the Mountain) what we could possible be in for with the type of competition,” said Raiders coach Dave Klepfer. “To come in tonight and respond the way they did and get back in track a little bit, it was good to see.
“Redbank Valley was well-coached. They’ll be better by the end of the year, but tonight we had a little more experience tonight.”
In a match that took just 37 minutes to contest, the Raiders piled up seven pins, one technical, a major decision and one forfeit win.
Tony Ceriani, Brecken Cieleski, Burke Fleming, Coyha Brown and Kolton Griffin started the match with pins from 139 to 172 pounds, all but Ceriani’s coming in the first period. Gavin Hannah won by forfeit at 189 before Jackson Zimmerman needed 28 seconds to pin Gavin Carroll and Baily Miller 72 seconds to put Gabe Carroll down, after the two tried for throws, for six points to make it 48-0.
“Baily got locked in there in a position he’s been much, but he responded and reacted really well,” Klepfer said. “He’s continuing to get better and we knew that was going to be a tossup bout on paper. He’s wrestling with confidence and I think Baily thinks he’s one of top kids in the district. That goes a long way.”
Eli Shaffer’s forfeit win at 107 got the Bulldogs on the board. After the no-match at 114, Jared Popson handled Daniel Evans for a 15-1 major decision at 121.
Householder finished off the night for the Raiders with an 18-2 technical fall of Levi Shick.
BROOKVILLE 57,
RB VALLEY 9
139 –Tony Ceriani (B) pinned Tristan Johnston (RB), 2:28. (6-0).
145 –Brecken Cieleski (B) pinned Nolan Barnett (RB), 1:53. (12-0).
152 –Burke Fleming (B) pinned Jordan Smith (RB), 1:14. (18-0).
160 –Coyha Brown (B) pinned Drew Byers (RB), 1:09. (24-0).
172 –Kolton Griffin (B) pinned Johnathan Slack (RB), 1:33. (30-0).
189 –Gavin Hannah (B) won by forfeit. (36-0).
215 –Jackson Zimmerman (B) pinned Gavin Carroll (RB), :28. (42-0).
HWT –Baily Miller (B) pinned Gabe Carroll (RB), 1:12. (48-0).
107 –Eli Shaffer (RB) won by forfeit. (48-6).
114 –No match
121 –Jared Popson (B) maj. dec. Daniel Evans (RB), 15-1. (52-6).
127 –Cole Bish (B) dec. Owen Fleming (RB), 8-2. (52-9).
133 –Cole Householder (B) tech. fall Levi Shick (RB), 18-2, 3:30. (57-9).
RANKINGS NOTES — The latest rankings as per papowerwrestling.com, regarding District 9 Class 2A wrestlers:
107: 5. Dalton Wenner, Cranberry; 20. Cash Diehl, Clearfield.
114: None
121: 6. Weston Pisarchick, Brockway; 15. Evan Davis, Clearfield; 24. Jared Popson, Brookville.
127: 6. Cole Householder, Brookville; 17. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley.
133: 10. Parker Pisarchick, Brockway; 24. Conner Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 24. Dane Wenner, Cranberry.
145: 3. Brady Collins, Clearfield.
152: 13. Mason Gourley, Clarion; 14. Reece Bechakas, Kane; 22. Andrew Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 12. Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg; 16. Luke Ely, Kane; 18. Logan Aughenbaugh, Curwensville.
172: 10. Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; 11. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 21. Easton Belfiore, Brookville.
189: 5. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield; 14. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry; 17. Rayce Milliard, Johnsonburg; 18. Seth Stewart, Brockway.
215: 19. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville.
HWT: 9. Gavin Thompson, Brockway; 17. Alex Lukachunis, St. Marys.
Dual Meet: 12. Clearfield, 15. Brookville.
Northwest Regional Rankings (D9 and 10)
107: 1. Wenner, Cranberry; 2. Diehl, Clearfield; 6. Andrew Coriaty, Oswayo Valley.
114: 5. Bryndin Chamberlain, Clearfield; 6. Logan Powell, Clarion; 8. Ian O’Shea.
121: 1. Brosius, Cranberry; 2. W. Pisarchick, Brockway; 3. Davis, Clearfield; 4. Aiden Beimel, St. Marys; 7. Popson, Brookville.
127: 1. Householder, Brookville; 3. Bish, Redbank Valley; 5. Chase Kyler, Sheffield; 6. Owen Fleming, Brookville; 7. Colton Ryan, Clearfield.
133: 2. P. Pisarchick, Brockway; 4. Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 2. D. Wenner, Cranberry.
145: 1. Collins, Clearfield; 5. Nik Fegert, Curwensville; 7. Brecken Cieleski, Brookville.
152: 2. Gourley, Clarion; 3. Bechakas, Kane; 7. Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 4. Dennis, Johnsonburg; 5. Ely, Kane; 6. Aughenbaugh, Curwensville; 7. Coyha Brown, Brookville.
172: 4. Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 6. Belfiore, Brookville.
189: 1. Chamberlain, Clearfield; 4. Milliard, Johsnonburg; 5. Stewart, Brockway.
215: 3. Zimmerman, Brookville.
HWT: 2. Thompson, Brockway; 3. Lukachunis, St. Marys; 4. Cooper Rossman, Coudersport; 6. Baily Miller, Brookville.