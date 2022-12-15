NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s Christmas Tournament time for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team.
Once again a dual meet setup, the Bulldogs host an eight-team dual setup that’ll have teams wrestle five matches apiece.
Action gets under way at 8:30 a.m. and will proceed throughout the day.
The Bulldogs, who opened the season last week at Johnsonburg last Thursday with a 40-34 loss, will face Youngsville, Kane, Titusville and Greenville in that order. Matchups for the fifth match will be determined based on team records
The entire pool schedule:
Round 1: Redbank Valley vs. Youngsville; Punxsutawney vs. Kane; Curwensville vs. Titusville; Clarion vs. Greenville.
Round 2: Redbank Valley vs. Kane; Punxsutawney vs. Titusville; Curwensville vs. Greenville; Clarion vs. Youngsville.
Round 3: Redbank Valley vs. Titusville; Punxsutawney vs. Greenville; Curwensville vs. Youngsville; Clarion vs. Kane.
Round 4: Redbank Valley vs. Greenville; Punxsutawney vs. Youngsville; Curwensville vs. Kane; Clarion vs. Titusville.
In the loss to Johnsonburg, the Bulldogs accepted three forfeit wins at 127, 133 and 139 pounds and gave up a win at 189. From there, the Rams won six of nine bouts contested, all but one of them by pin and one by a major decision.
The three wins on the mat for the Bulldogs came from Garrett Shaffer at heavyweight, Caden Burns at 114 and Daniel Evans at 121. Shaffer pinned Ed Horner in the third period while Burns and Evans won by 15-0 technical falls.
Johnsonburg trailed 34-18 with four bouts left and finished with three pins and the major to get the win.
This Thursday’s home match with Sharon was postponed with no makeup date announced.
Next week, the Bulldogs host Brookville Thursday for their final matchup of the calendar season.
JOHNSONBURG 40, REDBANK VALLEY 34
189-Rayce Millard (J) won by forfeit. (6-0).
215-Cameron Larkin (J) pinned Gavin Carroll (R), 1:34. (12-0).
HWT-Garrett Shaffer (R) pinned Ed Horner (J), 4:45. (12-6).
107-Gage Singer (J) pinned Molly Evans (R), 1:22. (18-6).
114-Caden Burns (R) tech. fall Brady Porter (J), 15-0. (18-11).
121-Daniel Evans (R) tech. fall Gino Casilio (J), 15-0. (18-16).
127-Cole Bish (R) won by forfeit. (18-22).
133-Levi Shick (R) won by forfeit. (18-28).
139-Tristan Johnston (R) won by forfeit. (18-34).
145-Ty Lewis (J) pinned Colton Cicciarelli (R), :18. (24-34).
152-Avery Bittler (J) maj. dec. Jordan Smith (R), 9-1. (28-34).
160-Kaden Dennis (J) pinned Drew Byers (R), :55. (34-34).
172-Aiden Zimmerman (J) pinned Johnathan Slack (R), 1:37. (40-34).