SHARON — Redbank Valley senior Cole Bish came within one win of reaching the state tournament, winding up with a sixth-place finish at 121 pounds at last weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Northwest Regional Tournament held at Sharon High School.
Bish went 3-3, reaching the consolation semifinals with a state berth at stake, but he faced his old nemesis in Cranberry’s Eli Brosius.
And for the fourth time this year, Brosius dealt Bish a loss in a 9-1 major decision. In the fifth-place bout — the top four finishers at each weight advance to Hershey, but a fifth-place finisher is established for injury-related moves — Bish was pinned in the second period by Clearfield’s Evan Davis.
The season finished at 30-11 for Bish with four losses to Brosius since the end of January, including their semifinal matchup at districts that resulted in a second-period pin.
Earlier at Sharon, Bish opened with an 8-0 major over Corry’s Hudson Hohman, who went on to win the title. Bish bounced back with two consolation wins, a forfeit win over North East’s Jacob Rodgers and a 4-0 decision over St. Marys’ Jayce Walter to get another matchup with Brosius, who beat Northwestern’s Sebastian Chiesa for third place.
Bish finished with a career record of 94-33 — 25-10 last year, 11-5 in the COVID-shortened sophomore year of 2020-21 and 28-7 as a freshman.
“Cole wrapped up a good career, despite not making it to states,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “Really, his sophomore year, he made it to states, but that’s the year they took just three out of regionals and he didn’t get the opportunity.”
The Bulldogs’ other regional qualifer, senior heavyweight Gabe Carroll, wound up going 0-2 to finish 18-12. He was pinned by Commodore Perry’s Garet Guthrie and Fort LeBoeuf’s John Duran.
District 9 managed to win five regional titles with Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner at 107, Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick at 114, Clearfield’s Brady Collins at 139, Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman at 189 and Port Allegany’s Carson Neely at heavyweight. No other D9 wrestler reached the finals.
Finishing third were St. Marys’ Aiden Beimel at 114, Cranberry’s Brosius at 121, Brookville’s Cole Householder at 127, Cranberry’s Dane Wenner at 139, Curwensville’s Nik Fegert at 145, St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler at 172, Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain at 189, Cranberry’s Brayden McFetridge at 215 and Brockway’s Gavin Thompson at heavyweight.
Advancing with fourths were Cranberry’s Connor Reszkowski at 133, St. Marys’ Ben Reynolds and Jaden Wehler at 139 and 145, Kane’s Reese Bechakas at 152 and Port Allegany’s Miska Young at 215.
At 107, Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner pinned in the finals what’s the first female state qualifier in Sierra Chiesa of Northwestern.
Fort LeBoeuf won the team title with Clearfield finishing second and Cranberry fourth.
JUNIOR HIGH/VARSITY GIRLS STATES — Redbank Valley’s Iris Reitz captured the girls’ junior high wrestling title at 110 pounds at last weekend’s PA Junior Wrestling Championships held at Johnstown’s 1st Summit Arena.
Reitz finished 4-0, scoring bonus wins in two wins. She majored Hickory’s Emma Johnston 9-1 for the title after a 4-0 decision over ELCO’s Kylee Trostle in the semifinals, a first-period pin of Southern Lehigh’s Lucia Crossken in the quarterfinals and a 10-2 major over Norristown’s Isabella Carvalho-Iacovino in the first round.
In the 103 bracket, Breanna Crawford finished 1-2. At 117, Redbank Valley’s Riley Kerchinski finished 0-2.
At the varsity level, Redbank Valley sent two wrestlers to the West Region Championships held at Kiski Area High School and both came away with top finishes.
While it’s not an official PIAA postseason, it’s called the My House Girls State Championships held this weekend at Central Dauphin High School. Redbank Valley’s Keyauna Schimp finished second at 190 pounds, losing by fall to Canon-Millan’s Natalie Rush in the finals after getting a pin herself of Fort Cherry’s Emelia Michelucci in the semifinals.
Chesney Boggess, a Clarion student wrestling with Redbank Valley for this event, also qualified with a fourth-place finish at 235 pounds. She finished with a 1-2 record.
The PIAA is planning to sanction girls’ wrestling as a varsity sport starting next school season.
“It’s here. Whether you like it or don’t like it, it doesn’t matter, it’s here,” Kundick said. “It’s the fastest growing girls’ sport in the country.”