Here are the latest youth baseball reports from the Southern County Little League:
MONDAY,
May 16
Shick’s 17,
ACV
Babcock 3
At A-C Valley, Shick’s Insurance pounded out 14 hits as Micah Kindel and Andrew Kifer each had three hits. Kindel doubled twice and Kifer doubled as did Parker Bish. Hayden Corle tripled and Zander Roxbury hit his first home run. Nash Earley and Kindel combined for a one-hitter, each throwing three innings and striking out five apiece.
SATURDAY, May 14
Shick’s 7, New Bethlehem 1
Emma and Andrew Kifer combined on a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts while Nash Earley and Micah Kindel each had three hits. Kindel doubled twice. Carson Gould and Lawson Minich each had two hits for Newbie with Gould doubling.
WEDNESDAY, May 11
Smith’s Auto 5, Eden (Knox) 0
Smith’s improved to 4-1 as part of a Wednesday doubleheader in Sligo. Lilly Myers, Jace Babinsack, and Rhett Traister led the way with 3 hits each. Bryce Stewart, Lilah Myers, Hank Traister, Parker Greenawalt and Dallas Laughlin all had two hits. Grayson Campbell and Paxton Culbertson added a hit each.
Wessex Performance 3,
UPMC (Seneca) 2
In the second Game in Sligo, Wessex Performance took the game in dramatic fashion, to move to 4-0-1 with a 3-2 walk-off victory over UPMC. Down 1-0 in the fourth, Owen Coradi started the first rally and scored the tying run with a lead off single. Jayden Morris moved Coradi to third with a double and Gavin Ealy drove Coradi in to tie it up at 1. UPMC got on the board in the first inning. Peyton doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Wessex went into the bottom of the 6th trailing 2-1 when Owen Coradi started another rally, with a lead off Double on the first pitch of the half inning. Jayden Morris quickly tied the game on the next pitch when he doubled and drove Coradi in to the plate. Greyson Whyte moved Morris to 3rd with single to shallow center. Jaxon Morris came to the plate and only needed one pitch to drive his brother Jayden in to win the game. Wessex Performance racked up 14 hits. Owen Coradi led the team with three hits. Jayden Morris and Brody Bish both had two hits for Wessex. UPMC collected 16 hits. Dakota, Dean, Peyton, Logan, and Carson each racked up multiple hits for UPMC.
TUESDAY, May 10
Bliss Reclamation 2,
Wessex Performance 2
Wessex Performance and Bliss Reclamation played to a 2-2 tie on Tuesday. In the top of the fifth inning, Bliss tied things up at two. Trevor Elliot singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Wessex Performance saw the ball well, racking up 14 hits. Jayden Morris, Mason Coradi, Greyson Whyte and Owen Coradi all collected multiple hits for Wessex Performance. Coradi and Morris each collected three hits to lead Wessex Performance. Bliss Reclamation collected 15 hits. Nakota Kightlinger, Lucas Peters, Trevor Elliot, Devon Bowser and Terran Pinson all managed multiple hits
MONDAY, May 9
Smith’s Auto 10,
Heeter Lumber (Knox) 1
The Smith’s Auto team was firing on all cylinders for a 10-1 victory over the Heeter Lumber team of Knox to improve to 3-1. Lilly Myers, Jace Babinsack, Bryce Stewart, and Hank Traister all had three hits each. Lilah Myers, Rhett Traister, and Dallas Laughlin all had two hits each and Lawson Barger and Paxton Culbertson each added a hit.