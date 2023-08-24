RIMERSBURG — Union Damsels second-year volleyball coach Courtney Gross has a big and young roster looking to improve on last year’s 3-16 campaign.
A whopping 11 freshmen make up almost half of the 24-girl roster that includes six seniors, five juniors and two sophomores.
Gross lost four seniors from a year ago, so she’ll be blending returning experience with youth as the season starts Saturday at the A-C Valley Tournament.
“We focus on teamwork always, working as a cohesive unit rather than six individuals on the court. We started with the basics in our preseason and went from there,” Gross said. “During junior high volleyball we had a chant that we will be carrying into this season for JV/Varsity: We Can, We Will, We Must. There is no room for negativity or beating ourselves up.
“I always tell the girls that if they give it everything they have and leave it all out on the court, I will never be disappointed. At the end of the day winning is always fun but this game is so much more than winning or losing. We are here to instill life lessons in the girls that they will carry with them long after their time here at Union.”
This year’s senior group will be key rotation players as Allie Conner moves to libero from the setter spot to run the offense while freshman Riley Kriebel moves into the setter’s role.
“Allie has great hands but her defensive skills are without a doubt her strongest gift,” Gross said. “Riley has incredible ball control and a fantastic work ethic.”
Senior Gracie Gallagher will shift from to middle hitter from the outside with senior Ava Strauser manning one of the outside hitter spots.
Other seniors Magen Walzak and Aleia Troup along with sophomore Brianna Anthony will be on back line defensive specialists with Walzak handling some of the setting chores as well.
“Magen really stepped up last year when I needed a Varsity setter and she continues to improve and always works her hardest,” Gross said. “Bri spent a lot of time working with Kennedy Vogle last year and really improved her defense skills. She’s no stranger to throwing her body in any direction to get her hands on the ball and is fearless. Aleia has been working hard in the preseason and it definitely shows.
From there, junior Kya Wetzel will join senior Camrya Cobbett as other outside hitters with freshman Kolstin Wetzel as a middle hitter in the rotation.
“Kolstin will be playing all the way around the court,” Gross said. “Whether it’s hitting, serving, or defense, she has tremendous talent and potential.”
Gross believes the energy and youth mix should lead to a successful season, regardless of the record.
“Success is watching the girls take all the pieces and putting them together on the court and having success as a team and enjoying themselves,” Gross said. “This game is so much more than winning and losing. We’re here to instill life lessons like teamwork, dedication, responsibility, sacrifice, trust and communication and hard work.”
After Saturday’s trip to the A-C Valley Tournament, the Damsels’ dual schedule starts next Wednesday at home against Wilmington.
ROSTER
Seniors: Magen Walzak, Aleia Troup, Camrya Cobbett, Ava Strauser, Allie Conner, Gracie Gallagher.
Juniors: Brailagh Claypoole, Kya Wetzel, Rebekah Horner, Emma Weaver, Emerson Stevens.
Sophomores: Brianna Anthony, Madelynn Traister.
Freshmen: Haley Corle, Lillian Hayden, Brooke Hileman, Isabella Hoover, Adrianna Kriebel, Riley Kriebel, Cambrie Priester, Addison Vasbinder, Kolstin Wetzel, Karsi Crawford, Madison Socha.
SCHEDULE
August
26-at A-C Valley Tournament; 30-Wilmington.
September
7-at North Clarion; 9-at Brockway Tournament, 9 a.m.; 11-at Rocky Grove; 12-Venango Catholic; 14-at C-L; 18-at Brookville; 19-Karns City; 21-Clarion; 25-at Cranberry; 26-at A-C Valley.
October
2-Keystone; 4-Cranberry; 5-at Redbank Valley; 7-at Kane; 9-at Franklin; 10-Moniteau; 14-at Sharpsville; 19-at Oil City.
Dual matches begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow