Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN CLEARFIELD COUNTY THROUGH 145 PM EST... At 1259 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clearfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include... Clearfield, Woodland, Hyde, Plymptonville, Karthaus, Lecontes Mills, Morrisdale, Grassflat, Kylertown, Wallaceton and Clearfield-Lawrence Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH