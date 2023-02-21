Theo Jane Maxwell, 97, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
Born July 31, 1925 in Hastings, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edith Bloom Lewis.
She was a graduate of Ebensburg High School.
She married Kenneth Wade Maxwell on March 20, 1943. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2004.
Theo was a practicing cosmetologist for many years. She also worked as a supervisor at Rola Manufacturing and Kmart in Clarion.
She enjoyed vacationing in Florida during the winter months, camping and crafting.
Survivors include two sons, John Maxwell and his wife, Donna, and Robert Maxwell, all of New Bethlehem; and a daughter, Tawna Rearick and her husband, John D., also of New Bethlehem; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, David Maxwell; and grandson, Christopher Shaffer.
There will be no services at this time.
Interment will take place in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.