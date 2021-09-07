Theodore "Ted" W. Reid, 77, of Peachtree City, Ga., passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Born January 30, 1944 in New Bethlehem, he was the apple of Ruby "Geraldine" Reid Sayers’s eye.
He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1961, then attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he committed to the ROTC program, and at his graduation was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the infantry.
At IUP, Ted met Eileen Joyce, the woman who would be his partner through his 28-year career in the United States Army, as well as a retirement job contracting with the Army and then, finally, a full retirement. Together they built a life and a family, traversing the world from Korea to Hawaii to Iran to South Africa to Europe.
In 1966, he completed a tour in Vietnam as a captain; became a company commander in both Korea and Fort Bragg (North Carolina); a battalion commander in both Fort Polk (Louisiana) and in the Republic of Korea; and a brigade commander of the 197th Infantry Brigade (Mechanized) at Fort Benning (Georgia), which became the 3rd Brigade of the 24th Infantry Division when deployed for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
During Ted’s career in the Army, he received many commendations, including a Bronze Star with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters (OLC); Legion of Merit; Meritorious Service Medal with 5 OLC; Army Commendation Medal with 3 OLC; Air Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Overseas Service Ribbon with 3 OLC; Presidential Unit Citation; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry Unit Citation with Palm.
In 1993, Ted retired as a Colonel from Fort McPherson (Georgia), and settled with Eileen just outside Atlanta.
The Reid family is gratified to have received the condolences from so many of Ted’s former soldiers and coworkers — they are a testament of his commitment to the U.S. Army, as well as those whom he commanded and their families.
Though Ted traveled the world, he never lost his love for his home town, his college and his home teams. He returned almost every year to visit family, as well as to attend IUP football games and Theta Chi fraternity reunions. Through thick and more often very thin, Ted rooted for his Steelers, Penguins and Pirates and ensured his love of the Pittsburgh sports teams were instilled in his progeny. The only thing he didn’t love? The cold, so he sought the warmer Georgia climate upon retirement.
Survivors include his wife, Eileen Reid; daughter, Amanda McMurrey; son, Gregory Reid; grandsons, Cameron Reid and Kellen Reid; and sister, Doris Huffman.
He was preceded in death by both his mother and father.
A memorial service date has yet to be determined.
He will be interred at the cemetery at Fort Benning (Georgia), where he was not only assigned three times, but also married Eileen in 1966.
Donations may be made to the USO in Ted’s name.