Theresa Anne “TC” Carey Gates, 58, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
Born September 13, 1963, in Brookville, she was the daughter of John Floyd Carey Sr. and Catherine Anne (Richards) Davis.
She enjoyed time spent with her family and friends.
She had a love for the outdoors, and was a Steelers fan.
Survivors include her father, John F. Carey Sr. of New Bethlehem; two sons, Jeremy Carey of Camp Hill and Shane Hawkins (Angela) of Ridge Manor, Fla.; five grandchildren, Haley Goldstrum, Jordan Carey, Julian Carey, Carly Guntrum and Eric Guntrum; a great-grandson, Caleb Ellis; six siblings, Sue Carey of Indiana, Mary Jeter of Randolph, Ohio, Bob Carey (Michelle) of Olean, N.Y., Floyd Carey Jr. of Vandergrift, Amanda Arner (Jay) of Indiana and Jennifer Hoffman of Murrysville; her companion, John Anthony of Dayton; an aunt, Cathy McCormack of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine A. Davis; maternal grandparents, Paul and Mary Louise Richards; and paternal grandparents, John and Naomi Carey.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Father Samuel Bungo officiating.
Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sagamore, Indiana County.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that monetary donations may be made to Sue Carey, 2121 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.