Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born January 11, 1931 in East Brady, she was the daughter of Giuseppe and Annie (Infantino) Sita.
She was a 1949 graduate of East Brady High School.
Mrs. Salvo was a former member of the St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Rimersburg.
Theresa and her husband, Carmen, owned and operated Salvo’s Fruit Market in Rimersburg and Shop N’ Save in New Bethlehem.
In her younger years, Mrs. Salvo enjoyed spending time at the Rimersburg Senior Center. She loved to play bingo and played as often as she could.
Mrs. Salvo enjoyed cooking for large groups and especially for her family.
Theresa enjoyed word searches and crocheting, and made many blankets over the years.
She especially loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her dogs and spending time with them.
Her memory will be cherished by son, Joseph Salvo and wife, Susan, of Youngstown, Ohio; daughters, Jeanie Grant of Sligo, Carol Reed and husband, David, of Kent, Ohio, and Tricia Phillips and husband, Michael, of Shippenville; ten grandchildren, Marcus Grant, Sheena DeLisio and husband, Lexan, Derek Phillips, Alaina Smith and husband, Michael, Alex Reed and wife, Alyssa, Aaron Reed, Emily Reed, Jason Salvo, Jeremy Grimm and Matt Wyant; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lascoula of Butler and Rose Schwabenbauer of Olean, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 66 years, Carmen C. Salvo, who passed away on January 18, 2021; son-in-law, Jim Grant; and her brothers, Dominick Sita, Joseph Sita, Samuel Sita and Paul Sita.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 8, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Rimersburg Mausoleum.
Guests are respectively requested to wear a mask while visiting the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the kindness and care they gave to Theresa.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Salvo's memory to the Rimersburg Community Mausoleum, 2197 Shamrock Dr., Sligo, PA 16255.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.