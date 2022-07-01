A third person has died as the result of a Boggs Township two-vehicle head-on crash, according to authorities.
Harold T. Conrad Sr., 78, of Brisbin died at UPMC Altoona on Wednesday, June 29 from injuries sustained in the crash. His wife, Cathy M. Conrad, 69, was pronounced dead on scene by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder on Tuesday. Harold Conrad was flown by State MedEvac from the scene to the hospital.
Also killed in the crash was Lynn E. Warsing, 69, of Madera. He was also pronounced dead on scene.
Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on state Route 153/Crooked Sewer Road just south of Jericho Lane in Boggs Township at 9:57 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to the report, police say for an unknown reason, Warsing was driving south in a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva and traveled into the oncoming lane of traffic. The Chevrolet struck a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Harold Conrad.
Police say Conrad attempted to avoid collision with the Chevrolet by traveling onto the berm of the roadway, but was struck head-on.
The roadway was closed for several hours on Tuesday with assistance from Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. at the intersection of Bucketline Road while police investigated the crash.