Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Dark Angel,” by John Sandford. (Putnam)
2. “Lassiter,” by J.R. Ward. (Gallery)
3. “Things I Wish I Told My Mother,” by Patterson/DiLallo. (Little, Brown)
4. “Hello Beautiful,” by Ann Napolitano. (Dial)
5. “Hang the Moon,” by Jeannette Walls. (Scribner)
6. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
7. “Homecoming,” by Kate Morton. (Mariner)
8. “Romantic Comedy,” by Curtis Sittenfeld. (Random House)
9. “Countdown,” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. (Little, Brown)
10. “I Will Find You,” by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Outlive,” by Peter Attia. (Harmony)
2. “Truly Simple,” by Kristin Cavallari. (Rodale)
3. “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog,” by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central)
4. “The Return of the Gods,” by Jonathan Cahn. (Frontline)
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy. (Simon & Schuster)
6. “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak,” by Shannon Bream. (Broadside)
7. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful,” by Maggie Smith. (One Signal)
8. “You’re Going to Make It,” by Lysa TerKeurst. (Thomas Nelson)
9. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin. (Penguin Press)
10. “Life Worth Living,” by Miroslav Volf et al. (Open Field)