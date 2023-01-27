(TNS) – Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 21, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)
2. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
3. “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
5. “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)
6. “The House in the Pines: A Novel” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)
7. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “Hell Bent: A Novel” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)
9. “Without a Trace: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
10. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
3. “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes” by Stephen A. Smith (13A)
4. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
5. “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban” by Chad Robichaux (Thomas Nelson)
8. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
9. “The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness” by Robert Waldinger and Mark Schulz (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Buy Back Your Time: Get Unstuck, Reclaim Your Freedom, and Build Your Empire” by Dan Martell (Portfolio)
© 2023 NPD Group