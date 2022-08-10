EAST BRADY – Three East Brady residents were cited for violating borough ordinances on July 25 and July 31 in East Brady.
Elizabeth A. Jack, 47, was cited on July 25 at approximately 12:30 p.m. after she allegedly failed to remove an abandoned and unsanitary pool from her Grant Street property within 30 days of a written request.
A certified letter about the violation was reportedly sent to Jack on June 21.
Additionally, David E. Bowser, 47, and Robert A. Kolich, 30, were cited at approximately 5 p.m. on July 31 after the both failed to cut and maintain the grass and weeds on their Purdum Street properties to a height not to exceed six inches. Police said certified letters were sent to Kolich on May 12 and Bowser on June 21.
Charges against Jack were filed July 29, and charges against Bowser and Kolich were filed July 31.
All charges were filed by Southern Clarion County Regional Police Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.