The Steelers added three more candidates to their long list of people who are vying to replace Kevin Colbert as general manager.
Former Steelers scout and Buffalo general manager Doug Whaley, former Giants general manager Jerry Reese and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman were the latest to go through the interview process with team president Art Rooney II, the team announced Saturday.
It's been a wide-ranging search for Rooney, who has now interviewed 16 people for the position.
Whaley, a native of Upper St. Clair, worked for the Steelers from 2000-2010, serving as a scout and later pro personnel coordinator. In February of 2010, the Bills hired him as assistant general manager, and he was promoted to general manager in 2013. He was relieved of his duties following the 2017 draft.
Whaley currently serves as the senior vice president of player personnel for the XFL and has a weekly segment on the Fan Morning Show on 93.7 The Fan.
Reese worked for the New York Giants from 1994-2017. He served as a scout before being promoted to director of player personnel in 2004. He served in that job until 2007 when he was hired as general manager.
Reese won two Super Bowls as general manager in 2007 and 2011. The 2007 Giants team beat the previously unbeaten Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Spielman has been working in the NFL since 1990. He most recently served as general manager of the Vikings from 2012 until 2021. His first job in the NFL was with the Lions where he worked alongside Colbert for six seasons. He later worked for the Bears and Dolphins before being hired by the Vikings.
The Steelers previously interviewed Omar Khan, Brandon Hunt, Morocco Brown, Dan Morgan, John Spytek, John Wojciehowski, Ryan Cowden, JoJo Wooden, Ed Dobbs, Andy Weidl, Louis Riddick, Ran Carthon and Joe Horitz.
The Steelers are expected to name a new general manager in May following the draft.