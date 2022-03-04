Three Progressland area football players were selected to play in the Titan Threadz East-West All-Star game.
Clearfield’s Karson Kline (WR) and Oliver Billotte (DE) will be joined by Curwensville’s Jake Mullins (K) on the West team.
That team will be coached by Richland’s Brandon Bailey. Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold will be an assistant.
The Bulldogs, who fell in the 1A final to Bishop Guilfoyle, will have five players on the team in Bryson Blain (QB), Christopher Marshall (WR), Koby Barrett (DT), Joseph Mansfield (DE) and Marquese Gardlock (DB).
The only other District 9 player selected was Karns City’s Luke Garing (LB).
District 6 has several players on the roster, including three from Bailey’s Richland squad and three from the state champion Mauraders.
Bellwood-Antis’ Cooper Guyer and Dominic Carocciolo, along with Bald Eagle Area’s Hunter McCool will also participate.
Billotte, the Progressland Player of the Year, had a big season for the Bison.
The Kent State recruit made his presence felt on both sides of the ball on nearly every snap during the 2021 season. A three-time Progressland first-teamer, Billotte, who played quarterback on offense, completed 103 of his 178 pass attempts for 1,734 yards with 21 TD passes and only five INTs. He also ran for 604 yards and 16 scores on 94 carries.
Defensively, Billotte was a menace along the defensive line where he racked up 67 tackles with an incredible 25 for loss. He added 10 sacks and two passes defended and was a big reason the Bison posted five shutouts and held six opponents without an offensive touchdown.
Also a Mountain League first team all-star at both QB and DL, Billotte’s best game on offense came against Bellefonte when he completed 12 of his 16 passes for 295 yards and four scores. His best defensive effort likely came in a 21-0 shutout of BEA in a game that saw him rack up four TFLs and three sacks.
Kline also had a standout season for Clearfield and was a Progressland first team wide receiver.
Building off a solid junior season that saw him rank sixth in Progressland in receptions, Kline exploded on the scene in the first game of his senior season, piling up 161 yards and a TD on eight catches in a win over DuBois. He caught at least one pass in every game this season and had five or more in seven games, while hitting at least 95 yards receiving in five.
A Mountain League first teamer at wide receiver and cornerback, Kline piled up 55 receptions for 1,049 yards and 14 TDs, three of them coming in the D-9 title game victory over St. Marys. Kine also returned a punt 87 yards for a score in the playoff loss to Bedford.
A Progressland first teamer at defensive back last season, Kline was hardly tested in 2021. He had two passes defended and an interception on the season.
Mullins, who has made a name for himself as one of the best kickers in the state, also had a banner year for the Tide.
The Golden Tide senior made his mark in all three phases of the game, but was a stalwart as the team’s kicker and punter. A first-team ICC kicker, Mullins connected on 29 of his 35 PATs and 4 of 6 field goals, including a long of 36. Most of his kickoffs were inside the 10-yard line with 21 of 48 going for touchbacks. Mullins also averaged 39 yards per punt with a long of 65 yards.
He also was a big part of the offense with 47 receptions for 627 yards, both third in Progressland, and five TDs. Mullins had a pair of 100-yard receiving games in back-to-back contests against Northern Bedford and Purchase Line.
On defense he had a interception and three passes defended. His 73 total points scored was good for seventh in Progressland.
Both Billotte and Mullins were named to the Pennsylvania High School Football Writers All-State football team, with Billotte getting the nod on the 3A team and Mullins on the 1A squad.
The game will be held on Sunday, May 29 at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium in Harrisburg.