Thursday, Oct. 7
Volleyball
DuBois at Bradford, 7:15 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Kane, 7:15 p.m.
Brookville def. Brockway, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15
Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, 7:15 p.m.
St. Marys at Ridgway, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Clarion-Limestone 5, DuBois 1
DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic, ppd.
Brockway 2, Karns City 0
Brookville at Punxsutawney, 5:45 p.m.
Northern Potter at St. Marys, 4 p.m.
Coudersport vs. Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Karns City 6, Brockway 0
Brookville at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
Bradford at Elk County Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Warren, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
District 9 Class 2A
Team Tournament
Quarterfinals
(4) Punxsutawney 4, (5) Elk County Catholic 1