Thursday, Oct. 7

Volleyball

DuBois at Bradford, 7:15 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Kane, 7:15 p.m.

Brookville def. Brockway, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15

Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, 7:15 p.m.

St. Marys at Ridgway, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Clarion-Limestone 5, DuBois 1

DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic, ppd.

Brockway 2, Karns City 0

Brookville at Punxsutawney, 5:45 p.m.

Northern Potter at St. Marys, 4 p.m.

Coudersport vs. Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Karns City 6, Brockway 0

Brookville at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.

Bradford at Elk County Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Warren, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

District 9 Class 2A

Team Tournament

Quarterfinals

(4) Punxsutawney 4, (5) Elk County Catholic 1

