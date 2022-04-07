Thursday, April 7

Baseball

Punxsutawney 11, Ligonier Valley 4

Johnsonburg at Brockway, ppd.

Softball

DuBois 5, St. Marys 2

DuBois Central Catholic 15, Redbank Valley 0, 4 innings

Johnsonburg at Brockway, ppd.

Track & Field

Hollidaysburg at Punxsutawney, no report

Coudersport at Johnsonburg, no report

Boys Volleyball

DuBois at Central, no report

Boys Tennis

Brockway at Bradford, no report

DuBois at Johnsonburg, ppd.

DuBois Central Catholic at St. Marys, ppd.

Clearfield at Elk County Catholic, ppd.

Oil City at Punxsutawney, ppd.

