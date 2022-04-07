Thursday, April 7
Baseball
Punxsutawney 11, Ligonier Valley 4
Johnsonburg at Brockway, ppd.
Softball
DuBois 5, St. Marys 2
DuBois Central Catholic 15, Redbank Valley 0, 4 innings
Johnsonburg at Brockway, ppd.
Track & Field
Hollidaysburg at Punxsutawney, no report
Coudersport at Johnsonburg, no report
Boys Volleyball
DuBois at Central, no report
Boys Tennis
Brockway at Bradford, no report
DuBois at Johnsonburg, ppd.
DuBois Central Catholic at St. Marys, ppd.
Clearfield at Elk County Catholic, ppd.
Oil City at Punxsutawney, ppd.