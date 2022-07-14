Admission to the 2022 Jefferson County Fair will be $10 per person. The pay-one-price admission includes parking, gate admission, carnival rides, exhibits, shows on and around the community stage and track events.
The only exception for this year’s track events will be Wednesday evening for the Colt Ford/Dillon Carmichael concert. To enter the grandstand, an additional $10 per person will be charged. Each person wanting a pit pass will be charged an additional $20. No lawn chairs or strollers will be allowed in the pit.
Monday, July 18 will be half-price admission, when everyone will pay $5. This will include parking, gate admission, carnival rides and the truck and tractor pull in the grandstand. It will not include any purchases made from vendors.
Gates will open at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Carnival rides will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday.