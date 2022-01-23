HYDE — The Curwensville and DuBois wrestling teams both dropped their opening matches Saturday at Clearfield’s Bison Duals but bounced back to win their openers in the consolation bracket.
That set up a showdown between the two, with the Golden Tide pulling out a hard-fought 37-36 victory that propelled Curwensville to a perfect run through the consy bracket and a 9th-place finish after going 4-1 on the day.
DuBois, which beat Wilkes-Barre, 46-21, in its consy opener, ended the day with a 40-29 victory against McDowell in the 11th-place match. The Beavers finished with a 2-3 mark, dropping its first two matche of the day to Canton (49-10) and General McLane 51-14). Full results were not available for the Beavers.
Curwensville won seven of the 13 bouts against DuBois in a match that went down to the wire and saw the Golden Tide’s Logan Aughenbaugh notch a 10-0 major decision against Carter Wilson in the final bout at 152 to give his team the one-point victory.
Curwensville got pins from Chase Irwin, Alex Shaffer and Trenton Guiher vs the Beavers, while Damian Brady and Jake Carfley each won by forfeit. Nik Fegert also captured a crucial 9-7 win vs. Beaver Davey Aughenbaugh at 138.
DuBois got pins from Cadin Delaney, Zack Gallagher, Brendan Orr and Austin Mitchell, while Aubree Donahue and Gage Sonnie won via forfeit.
Curwensville beat Union City (60-16) in its opener before losing to Butler (42-24) in the first round of the championship bracket. The Golden Tide rebounded to beat West Branch (39-30) in the first round of the consolation bracket before upending the Beavers. The Golden Tide thenbeat Port Allegany (48-24) for ninth place.
Irwin and Carfley (120-126) led the Tide with 5-0 records. Irwin had four pins and a decision, while Carfley had a pin, a decision and three forfeits.
Brady (106), Ryder Kuklinskie (126-132), Fegert (132-138), Aughenbaugh (152), Shaffer (189) and Guiher (215-285) all went 4-1.
Aughenbaugh had three pin, while all four of Guiher’s win came via pinfall. Fegert recorded three pins and a decision, while Shaffer and Brady picked up two apiece. Brady added two forfeit wins, while Shaffer added a major and a forfeit. Kuklinskie had a pin and a tech fall to go with a decision and a forfeit.
Curwensville improved to 12-4 in dual meets this season.
The Golden Tide host Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
DuBois (3-8) hosts Bradford on Tuesday.
Curwensville Matches
Curwensville 60, Union City 16
120—Carfley, C, pinned Marcus Irwin, UC, 0:45. (6-0).
126—Austin Brown, UC, won by forfeit. (6-6).
132—Kuklinskie, C, won by forfeit. (12-6).
138—Fegert, C, pinned Brooke Dylon, UC, 0:20. (18-6).
145—Z. Shaffer, C, pinned Zachary Beckwith, UC, 1:48. (24-6).
152—Clay Thomas, UC, maj. dec. Aughenbaugh, C, 10-2. (24-10).
160—Anderson, C, pinned Drake Applequist, UC, 1:27. (30-10).
172—Irwin, C, pinned Kody Carr, UC, 0:52. (36-10).
189—A. Shaffer, C, won by forfeit. (42-10).
215—Guiher, C, won by forfeit. (48-10).
285—Hoyt, C, pinned Olivia Kernohan, UC, 0:23. (54-10).
106—Brady, C, pinned Ashton Schmitt, UC, 1:20. (60-10).
113—Dawsyn Crum, UC, won by forfeit. (60-16).
Butler 42, Curwensville 24
132—Kuklinskie, C, dec. Legend Wilkinson, B, 7-3. (0-3).
138—Dominic Vivirito, B, dec. Fegert, C, 7-4. (3-3).
145—Levi Donnel, B, pinned Z. Shaffer, C, 5:00.(3-9).
152—Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Cade Savochka, B, 0:28. (9-9).
160—Matt Zinkhann, B, pinned Anderson, C, 2:40. (15-9).
172—Irwin, C, pinned Landon Christie, B, 1:49. (15-15).
189—Michael Kreinbucher, B, pinned A. Shaffer, C, 3:52. (21-15).
215—Guiher, C, pinned Braylon May, b, 1:55. (21-21).
285—Jacob Pomykata, B, pinned Grady Hoyt, C, 0:59. (27-21).
106—Ana Malovich, B, dec. Brady, C, 12-10. (30-21).
113—Kelley Schaukowitch, B, won by forfeit. (36-21).
120—Carfley, C, dec. Gavin Rush, B, 6-0.(36-24).
126—Kase Chopp, B, won by forfeit. (42-24).
Curwensville 39, West Branch 30
145—Aaron Myers, WB, pinned Zach Shaffer, C, 1:08. (0-6).
152—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Josh McCoy, WB, 0:58. (6-6).
160—John Myers, WB, pinned Jarrett Anderson, C, 1:31. (6-12).
172—Chase Irwin, C, dec. Tyce Cantolina, WB, 14-7. (9-12).
189—Logan Folmar, WB, pinned Alex Shaffer, C, 3:25. (9-18).
215—Billy Bumbarger, WB, won by forfeit. (9-24).
285—Trenton Guiher, C, pinned Tyler Biggans, WB, 5:15. (15-24).
106—Damian Brady, C, won by forfeit. (21-24).
113—No bout.
120—Landon Bainey, WB, won by forfeit. (21-30).
126—Jake Carfley, C, won by forfeit. (27-30).
132—Ryder Kuklinskie, C, pinned Hunter Schnarrs, WB, 5:22. (33-30).
138—Nik Fegert, C, pinned Nick Stavola, WB, 1:18. (39-30).
Curwensville 37, DuBois 36
160—Cadin Delaney, D, pinned Anderson, c, 1:55. (0-6).
172—Irwin, C, pinned Eric Guzman, D, 1:20. (6-6).
189—A. Shaffer, C, pinned Garret Nissel, D, 1:07. (12-6).
215—Guiher, C, pinned Ian Pancake, D, 1:08. (18-6).
285—Zach Gallagher, D, pinned Hoyt, C, 1:06. (18-12).
106—Brady, C, won by forfeit. (24-12).
113—Aubree Donahue, D, won by forfeit. (24-18).
120—Carfley, C, won by forfeit. (30-18).
126—Gage Sonnie, D, won by forfeit. (30-24).
132—Brendan Orr, D, pinned Kuklinskie, C, 4:18. (30-30).
138—Fegert, C, dec. Davey Aughenbaugh, D, 9-7. (33-30).
145—Austin Mitchell, D, pinned Z. Shaffer, C, 1:05. (33-36).
152—Aughenbaugh, C, maj. dec. Carter Wilson, D, 10-0. (37-36).
Curwensville 48, Port Allegany 24
172—Irwin, C, pinned Logan Hurlburt, PA, 1:30. (6-0).
189—A. Shaffer, C, maj. dec. Juuso Young, PA, 14-6. (10-0).
215—Miska Young, PA, won by forfeit. (10-6).
285—Guiher, C, pinned Carson Neely, PA, 2:56. (16-6).
106—Brady, C, pinned Ian O’Shea, PA, 1:20. (22-6).
113—Kai Stauffer, PA, won by forfeit. (22-12).
120—Carfley, C, won by forfeit. (28-12).
126—Chase Weimer, PA, won by forfeit. (28-18).
132—Kuklinskie, C, tech fall Alden Furgeson, PA, 18-3, 3:40. (33-18).
138—Fegert, C, pinned Peyton Stiles, PA, 3:17. (39-18).
145—Z. Shaffer, C, dec. Ian Dynda, PA, 4-3. (42-18).
152—Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Dayton Sherwood, PA, 0:10. (48-18).
160—Caleb Ferguson, PA, pinned Anderson, C, 2:39. (48-24).