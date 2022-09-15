BROOKVILLE — In a soccer twinbill of opposites at Brookville Area High School, neither game finished completely with a winner.
Technically, there was a winner of course, but the opening game between the Brookville Lady Raiders and Clarion finished in a 1-1 tie. That left the boys’ nightcap with precious little time to finish a full regulation game before running out of light.
And that’s what happened. Clarion-Limestone had a 2-0 lead before officials called the game due to darkness with 13:07 left on the second-half clock. The game was official, giving the Lions the shutout win, albeit shortened one.
The Lions, after last week’s loss to Redbank Valley, improved to 5-1 with their second straight win since an 8-3 loss to the unbeaten Bulldogs who topped Brockway 4-2 Tuesday night. That trio of teams will be in and interesting Class 1A playoff mix along with others such as Ridgway, Elk County Catholic, Port Allegany and Coudersport.
Against the Raiders, both Lions goals came in the first half as Bailee Verdill scored just over five minutes into the game on a feed from Blaise Cunningham.
Wyatt Boyden set up Thomas Uckert to make it 2-0 with 20:29 left in the half.
The Lions had a chance off a penalty kick in the second half, but Boyden’s shot caromed off the cross bar, just above a leaping Raiders goalkeeper Brody Barto.
The Raiders fell to 1-6.
In the first game, Clarion scored first on Anna Gribik’s perfectly placed 25-yard chip shot from above the box with 14:26 left in the first half.
The one-goal lead stood up until almost the same time left in the second half. Taking a pass from just outside the top of the box from freshman Hannah Geer, another freshman Kaida Yoder turned her first career possession and varsity touch and put it into the net to tie the game.
Yoder had just entered the game about a minute before the score in her first varsity game.
Yoder had a chance to end the game as time ticked out in regulation, but her shot near the 18-yard line went wide right.
Despite a heavy field position and possession edge for most of the game and especially into the two extra 10-minute overtime periods, the Lady Raiders couldn’t finish off any opportunities.
The Lady Raiders stand at 1-4-1 going into Monday’s home game with Brockway.
Clarion is now 2-5-1.