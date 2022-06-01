NEW BETHLEHEM – The hands of time are once again on the move in New Bethlehem, as the first phase of repairs to the iconic clock tower in the heart of town has brought the massive timepiece back to life.
And in a week, the hourly chimes that haven’t been heard in years will return to Broad Street’s soundtrack.
“I’m excited,” said Deb Huffman of the Redbank Valley Historical Society, which has undertaken renovations of the former bank building now known as the Redbank Valley History Center. “When the bells sound, it will be a great reminder to everyone of the work being done to preserve this community’s historic centerpiece.”
Over Memorial Day weekend, Sean Kane and his team from About Time Restorations in Higganum, Conn. spent two days in the tower, installing a new electronic system to operate the four-face clock that can be seen through most of the town. Additionally, the new system comes complete with speakers on the tower that will broadcast the bell chimes on the hour.
It’s the first step in the first phase of renovations to the tower, which will also include some roof repairs near the tower’s cupola, as well as some brick and mortar work atop the structure.
Historical society president Cindy Morgan said that even though there’s still a long way to go in the overall project, having the clock and chimes working is an important visual and audible step in the group’s plans. And a milestone that needs to be celebrated.
“We want to celebrate,” she said, noting that the chimes will make their debut at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 — the one-year anniversary of when the historical society took ownership of the historic building from Northwest Savings Bank. Dubbed the “Time to Celebrate,” next Thursday’s event will also include an open house in the History Center, which features a number of local history displays.
“We want to get people out on the streets to show their support,” Huffman added, inviting the community to begin gathering on the sidewalks near the tower around 4:30 p.m. in preparation for the 5 p.m. chimes.
After the bells ring, Morgan and Huffman said people are invited inside to view the displays and to learn more about the ongoing renovation project.
“This is only the beginning,” Morgan said, explaining that the historical society continues to raise money and seek grants to help make more extensive repairs to the clock tower.
“We’re doing this in phases,” Kane said last Friday as he and his crew installed the new clock mechanism.
He said that the next part of the project will include replacing the opaque clock faces and the clock hands, and installing new lighting inside the tower so that the clock faces light up at night.
He said that the historic part-mechanical, part-electric clock mechanism that was used to run the timepiece for decades had rusted and seized up over time, rendering it nearly impossible to repair where it is.
Instead, while the new digital system runs the clock and chimes, plans are for the massive old “Howard round top” mechanism to be removed from the tower when the clock faces come off, and there is a lift and scaffolding in place.
“We’ll remove the old movement [device] and restore it, so that it can be displayed in the lobby,” Kane said.
That way, the historic device can be seen by more people, while the clock above will work without the need for anyone to routinely wind and repair it.
“It’s a piece of history; you want to preserve it,” he said, noting that his company has undertaken similar projects for churches, schools and other historic buildings.
In order for that to happen, Morgan said additional funding will be needed — not only to bring down and restore the clock mechanism, but to perform other needed repairs to the tower and the cupola atop it which houses the massive bell.
She said for that work to happen, scaffolding of the tower will be needed, and a project like that is not inexpensive.
Huffman said that the society’s participation in the state’s Neighborhood Assistance Program — which allows local businesses to keep their tax dollars local — is a vital part of the plan. So, too, are donations made to the historical society, and support of the group’s events held throughout the year, and the purchases of the society’s books, historic art prints and other items.
“But right now, we just want people to come out and celebrate this first step with us next Thursday,” she said.