The grandson of the Andrew Lester who shot Ralph Yarl was interviewed today. He was clear that his grandfather’s thinking was distorted by constantly watching one of the major cable outlets. He said, “that kind of stuff reinforces a negative view of minority groups. It galvanizes and reinforces racist people.” Constant fearmongering and stoking of distrust had radicalized his grandfather.
This constant local drumbeat of “Dems are evil, Dems are the enemy” amounts to the same thing. Sooner or later, this is going to result in something like this happening here in this community — and the finger will need to be pointed directly at the people pouring gasoline on that fire. And I’m sorry, at the media that publishes it.
Over a thousand Americans are doing jail time right now because a small group of people fed them a lie, and a major media source amplified that lie. And still, we have local people that feel the need to repeat and repeat that lie — and local media gives them a platform to do so. This will not be without consequences.
For a long time, I thought it was just hilarious reading these weekly rantings; but if it’s allowed to continue, it will become simply dangerous. I think that is what they want.
DAN CAREY
Sligo