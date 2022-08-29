Tina M. Lorenz, 65, of Lincolnton, N.C. and formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her home following an extended illness.
Born October 24, 1956 in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Harold Gale and Margie Annie Louise (Womeldorf) Smeltzer.
Tina worked as a nurse for the Kindred Nursing Center.
Survivors include three children, Dawn Eakes and her husband, Johnnie, of Lincolnton, N.C., Keith Lorenz and his wife, Mary, of Charleroi and Teri Lee Gill and her husband, Tracey, of Cherryville, N.C.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Iva “Sue” Tyson (Don Chandler) and Dianne Billotte (Edward) both of East Brady, and Dorthy Runyan (Dan Guntrum) of Rimersburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Jean Best; and three brothers, Vincent, Terry and John Smeltzer.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the funeral home, with pastor Doug Henry officiating.
Interment will be in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
