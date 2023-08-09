Mike Tomlin acknowledged the obvious Wednesday when he said that second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett will need more preseason snaps this year than, say, a more seasoned quarterback.
As far as how many more reps Pickett may need, Tomlin wasn’t ready to answer that question. The Pittsburgh Steelers open the preseason Friday night at Tampa Bay.
“We’ll play it by ear,” Tomlin said, stating his focus was on the impending padded practice Wednesday at Saint Vincent College. “We’ll give him what he needs. It’s always my mentality that I’m open to all that are healthy playing. How much they play will be determined by what it is they need for it to be a productive step in the process this week.
“Then, we’ll deal with next week, next week.”
When veteran Mitch Trubisky opened the 2022 preseason as the starter, he played 13 snaps over two series. No. 2 quarterback Mason Rudolph played the rest of the first half, and Pickett played the second.
The Steelers’ first year without Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback coincided with the second year of the NFL’s three-game preseason schedule. Trubisky, as the starter, appeared in all three games and took his most snaps in the finale when he played the entire first half.
This preseason presents a different challenge with Tomlin trying to break in a quarterback who didn’t become a starter until Week 5 of his rookie season.
“I’m comfortable with the number of games, but I’m always trying to figure out what is appropriate in terms of work for this group, individually and collectively,” he said. “We have some young guys developing and while they have some experience, it’s good to go through the process and gain readiness, finding their rhythm and executing.”
Tomlin said that any player who is healthy after the Steelers’ practice Wednesday and their workout Thursday will suit up against the Buccaneers. That includes free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has participated in only a few practices after missing about a week to attend to a personal matter.
Fitzpatrick doesn’t expect to take many snaps against Tampa Bay but he said the Steelers can benefit from getting their starters some work.
“You can see where you’re at in a sense of details, things we’ve been emphasizing in camp” he said. “We can do this or can’t do that. We’ll find out.”