Steelers coach Mike Tomlin did not want to field questions about his relationship with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin during his weekly news conference Tuesday afternoon, but he was deeply moved by witnessing what happened to Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati.
Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac episode on the field after he made a tackle in the first quarter of a game against the Bengals. The game was suspended after Hamlin, a native of McKees Rocks, was transported to the hospital.
“Man, it’s a really personal thing with me, being a Pittsburgher and that young man being a Pittsburgher,” Tomlin said. “I’ve known that guy probably since he was about 12. I just have a lot of respect and love for him as a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of playing in the NFL.
“To watch him make personal decisions and make that a realization ... it’s an honor to get to know young people like that. I get an opportunity to express that to him whenever I see him. We played Buffalo each of the last two seasons, and we get to have a moment.
“ It’s cool to not only appreciate these guys and where they are now, but to know them since they were younger people and watch their development, to watch them earn what they’ve been chasing is really a cool thing. He’s an example of that. I have a lot of love for that young man. We lifted him and that organization up in prayer.”
Tomlin added he reached out to Bills coach Sean McDermott to offer any assistance he could. It was a little more than five years ago when former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a spinal cord injury in a game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Shazier was forced to retire due to the injuries he sustained that night.