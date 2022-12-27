PITTSBURGH — Before the winning touchdown drive against the Las Vegas Raiders, Mike Tomlin had a message for his young offense.
“This an opportunity to show our growth and the ground we covered,” he said before the Steelers started the final drive from their own 24 with 2:55 remaining.
They did. And look who made all the big plays:
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 7 of 8 passes for 75 yards on the drive.
Rookie receiver George Pickens caught the winning 14-yard touchdown with 46 seconds remaining.
Second-year tight end Pat Freiermuth caught three passes for 31 yards.
And second-year running back Najee Harris caught three passes for 30 yards, including a 19-yard catch-and-run that was the longest gain on the drive.
“That’s what quality professionals do,” Tomlin said.
But it was not lost on him that every key play was made by players who are not exactly considered grizzled veterans. It’s not like it was Cam Heyward or T.J. Watt or Minkah Fitzpatrick on the other side of the ball.
“I’ve been pretty consistent in my messaging — I acknowledge in a lot of ways those individuals are in the process of growth, but while doing so I’ll continue to acknowledge they are good enough to win while doing so,” Tomlin said at his weekly Tuesday press conference. “We don’t grade on a curve in terms of what we expect.
Then he added: “When you’re in those weighty moments, you like to feel their presence. In a lot of instances, I did. I didn’t see big eyes, I saw sure eyes. I saw guys who were prepared to go do it.”
Tomlin’s press conference was moved an hour earlier so he and other members of the organization could attend the viewing of Franco Harris at Acrisure Stadium.
Conversely, Tomlin said his defense rebounded from an opening 14-play, 72-yard scoring drive by the Raiders to limit them to a field goal the rest of the way. They did so by holding Josh Jacobs, the league’s leading rusher, to just 18 yards on 10 carries after he carried five times for 26 yards on the opening drive.
And they held receiver Davante Adams, the league-leader in touchdown catches (12) and yards per reception (14.8), to two catches for 15 yards. The Steelers also had three interceptions.
“We had a really good performance, top to bottom,” Tomlin said of his defense.
Health updates
Tomlin said he expects strong safety Terrell Edmunds, who did not play against the Raiders because of a hamstring injury, to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Edmunds was replaced in the starting lineup by Damontae Kazee, who typically plays free safety.
Meantime, inside linebacker/safety Marcus Allen is done for the season after having biceps surgery on Monday. Allen was injured against the Raiders.
Tomlin said inside linebacker Myles Jack (groin), who did not play against the Raiders, will be evaluated in practice before determining if he can play in Baltimore. Same with backup safety Tre Norwood (hamstring), who was injured against the Raiders.
Night watch
Tomlin said he loved getting the phone call that the Ravens game was being flexed from 1 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. because it means the Steelers are involved in a significant game this time of year.
He pointed out this is the 10th time he and Ravens coach John Harbaugh will meet in a Sunday night game.
“He’s an awesome dance partner,” Tomlin said.
The Steelers (7-8), who have won four of their past five games, could find out before the game they have officially been eliminated from any playoff possibility.