Mike Tomlin has no interest in rehashing the hit that landed kicker Chris Boswell in concussion protocol.
Boswell was flattened on a fake field goal attempt that went awry late in the first half of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 15-10 victory at Cleveland on Sunday.
Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit to Boswell that didn’t draw a penalty flag. Referee Shawn Hochuli said his crew did not see “any contact that rose to the level of a file.”
Tomlin was asked about the hit Tuesday at his weekly press conference.
“I’m not getting into that,” he said. “I know Hochuli gave his statement. No color needs to be added from me. It’s in our rear view, and we’re moving on to the next one.”
The Steelers, who have won three games in a row, play the Chicago Bears on Monday night at Heinz Field. Boswell remains in concussion protocol, and the Steelers signed kicker Josh Lambo to the practice squad as insurance.
Of Boswell’s concussion, Tomlin said, “There is nothing that alarms us in terms of the process he’s in, but it is a process. We’ll let those guys do what it is they do.”
The only other injury Tomlin reported was to tight end Eric Ebron’s hamstring. He said Ebron was receiving treatment Tuesday.
Tomlin also had no update on the return of defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who has remained on injured reserve since the start of the season with a knee injury.
“He had a very good week, he’s getting better,” he said. “There’s no negativity in terms of anything to report in terms of his work back to return. It’s not close enough to put any color to it.”
Tomlin also appears to be in no hurry to put right tackle Zach Banner back in the starting lineup. Banner was inactive for the second week in a row since he returned from injured reserve. Chuks Okorafor, who was called for two penalties against the Browns, has started all but one game this season at right tackle.
“He needs to keep doing what he’s doing,” Tomlin said of Banner. “He’s healthy. He’s been given clearance from a health standpoint.”